New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at a news conference in New York City on Nov. 20, 2025.
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at a news conference in New York City on Nov. 20, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Mamdani Gives New Yorkers Instructions on How to Dodge Federal Law Enforcement Officers

 By Jack Davis  December 8, 2025 at 1:03pm
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani took to social media Sunday to tell illegal immigrants how to escape U.S. immigration and Customs enforcement agents and subvert their operations.

“As mayor, I’ll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

“But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” he said.

“ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge,” Mamdani said, showing one behind him.

He said that without a warrant, “You have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry,’ and the right to keep your door closed.”

Mamdani attacked ICE for its tactics.

“ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you are being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you,” Mamdani said.

“You are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as you do not interfere with an arrest,” he said.

“New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest, and when I’m mayor, we will protect that right,” Mamdani said.

Some pushed back.

“New York City is an American city. It is part of the United States. Illegal aliens have no more right to be in New York than anywhere else in the USA. Come legally or don’t come at all,” an X user by the name of mattf posted.

“Here is a radical idea: how about making NYC a city for New Yorkers instead?” the popular news account Visegrad 24 posted.

“Then you ignore laws that you do not like? We should not bother to have borders or immigration laws?” conservative personality Carmine Sabia posted on X.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
