Mamdani Gives New Yorkers Instructions on How to Dodge Federal Law Enforcement Officers

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani took to social media Sunday to tell illegal immigrants how to escape U.S. immigration and Customs enforcement agents and subvert their operations.

“As mayor, I’ll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

“But we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights,” he said.

“ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge,” Mamdani said, showing one behind him.

He said that without a warrant, “You have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry,’ and the right to keep your door closed.”

Know your rights. Protect your neighbors. New York is — and always will be — a city for all immigrants.

Mamdani attacked ICE for its tactics.

“ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you are being detained, you may always ask, ‘Am I free to go?’ repeatedly until they answer you,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani is now giving public instruction to illegals on how to evade ICE. This is treason. Arrest Mamdani and try him.pic.twitter.com/RRtLnvajjB — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 7, 2025

“You are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as you do not interfere with an arrest,” he said.

“New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest, and when I’m mayor, we will protect that right,” Mamdani said.

Some pushed back.

“New York City is an American city. It is part of the United States. Illegal aliens have no more right to be in New York than anywhere else in the USA. Come legally or don’t come at all,” an X user by the name of mattf posted.

“Here is a radical idea: how about making NYC a city for New Yorkers instead?” the popular news account Visegrad 24 posted.

Then you ignore laws that you do not like? We should not bother to have borders or immigration laws? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 7, 2025

“Then you ignore laws that you do not like? We should not bother to have borders or immigration laws?” conservative personality Carmine Sabia posted on X.

