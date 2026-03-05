Mamdani and Hochul Team Up to Provide Taxpayer-Funded Childcare to Illegal Aliens

Democrats in New York are at it again — this time providing childcare to illegal aliens, all at the expense of the taxpayer.

The New York City government website posted a news release Tuesday saying that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani have announced “free” childcare for two-year-olds across several school districts in the city “regardless of zip code, income or immigration status.”

Translation: New York tax dollars are going toward free babysitting for illegal aliens. The program will have 2,000 free seats but plans to expand in the future.

Hochul’s office put out their own release that read, “Governor Kathy Hochul today joined Mayor Mamdani to announce the first major milestone in their plan to deliver free child care for two-year-olds in New York City.

“This is a direct result of the Governor’s $1.2 billion commitment to support early child care and early education efforts in New York City, which includes a significant allocation of $73 million to establish the first 2,000 2-K seats in the city, on top of funding from the State to strengthen the City’s existing 3K infrastructure to achieve its promise to serve all families across the city.

“With continued State support, the State’s investment in 2K is expected to grow to $425 million by next year.”

The economic incompetence of Hochul and Mandani is on full display.

This program is of course not “free” — it is free for people who should be deported, but expensive for Americans who obey the law.

Footage from their news conference was later posted to social media platform X. Mamdani told the room, “What we are rolling out today is for parents of two-year-olds in the neighborhoods that we have listed, it covers the neighborhoods that I have said, as well as parts of other neighborhoods that are covered within the school districts… All that is required is that parents live within that school district, no matter the amount of money they make, the occupation they have, their immigration status, so long as they live there, they can apply.”

🚨 NEW: Zohran Mamdani Announces Free Child Care For All, Regardless of Immigration Status “All that is required is that parents live within that school district. No matter the amount of money they make, the occupation they have, their immigration status — so long as they live… pic.twitter.com/xk1N51Gbck — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 3, 2026

New York Democrats’ boundless stupidity comes as no surprise to anyone following the news cycle, but consider the other consequence of this initiative.

It is encouraging families to hand their children over to government caregivers in their most formative years.

During his inaugural speech, Mamdani spoke about replacing “the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

This must be the collectivism he was referring to.

Perhaps New Yorkers should have asked the Russian people — who were sent to the gulags by the millions — about the warmth of collectivism.

The Chinese who starved under Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward would also know something about it.

New York has chosen an arrogant low-brow communist lacking in tact, eloquence, or any understanding of history to lead them.

And he is just getting started.

