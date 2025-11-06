Mamdani Interview Ended by Staffer After Reporter Asks Uncomfortable Question

You wanted him, Democrats. Now he’s yours. Enjoy the ride.

In an interview with Politico published Thursday, New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani treated voters and the Democrat establishment to a preview of what they can expect from his impending stewardship of America’s largest city.

When Politico reporter and interviewer Joe Anuta asked Mamdani whether Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York should face a primary challenger in 2026, the mayor-elect’s spokesperson abruptly ended the interview.

“I’m sorry, Joe, we gotta go,” the spokesperson said.

“One lightning round!” Anuta begged, after receiving answers to only four questions.

“I’m focused on this transition, my brother, but thank you,” Mamdani replied.

The Anuta-Mamdani exchange said a great deal about both the mayor-elect and the Democratic Party’s future.

For instance, most sensible people regard Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom as an inauthentic sociopath and former Vice President Kamala Harris as an incompetent fraud who cannot answer a challenging question.

Combine Newsom and Harris, and you get Mamdani.

Near the end of the campaign, for instance, the mayor-elect cried crocodile tears over alleged Islamophobia directed toward a family member in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Likewise, Mamdani poses as a champion of the working class. Like nearly all of history’s worst socialists and communists, however, he grew up privileged, enjoying the advantages that came from having two Harvard-educated parents, as reported by Forbes.

The mayor-elect himself, therefore, exudes the worst qualities his fellow Democrats have to offer.

Speaking of Democrats, they will now reap the whirlwind.

Schumer, of course, faces challenges from his party’s unhinged leftist wing. That includes Mamdani, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and others.

Mamdani touts socialist policies that even establishment Democrats like Schumer acknowledge do not work. Still, those same establishment Democrats must kowtow to the monster they created — the monster of identity, envy, and resentment. In the end, it will consume them.

Furthermore, do Democrats think Tuesday’s results augur big things for them in the 2026 midterms? If so, think again.

Remember when Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia won an upset victory in 2021?

“The win for the GOP could also be a sign of what is to come in the 2022 midterm elections,” NPR wrote at the time.

Of course, that expected 2022 red wave never materialized.

Thus, over the next year, as Mamdani reveals more and more of his true colors, as his policies devastate New York City, and as Republicans nationwide tie their opponents to the smarmy socialist, Democrats will wonder what they did to themselves.

