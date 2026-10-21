Share
News
Democratic Congressional candidate Brad Lander stands with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after winning the 10th District Democratic primary on June 23.
Democratic Congressional candidate Brad Lander stands with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after winning the 10th District Democratic primary on June 23. Lander defeated incumbent Dan Goldman. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Mamdani-Linked Democratic Congressional Nominee Detained by IDF While in West Bank

 By V. Saxena  October 21, 2026 at 11:15am
Share

A Mamdani-linked New York congressional candidate who’s poised to easily be elected to Congress in November was detained by the Israel Defense Forces while partaking in an olive harvest in the West Bank.

The detained candidate was identified by The Times of Israel as Brad Lander, who’s running to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House, and who’s “an ally of” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Lander, who polls show is trouncing his Republican opponent in the ongoing congressional race, announced his detention in a post published to the social media site X early Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been detained by the IDF, along with a group of rabbis & volunteers,” he wrote in the post. “We were simply harvesting olives in a grove near Nehalim in the West Bank.”

According to The Times of Israel, Lander was picking olives alongside members of Rabbis for Human Rights, a left-wing group.

Do you think that the media is accurately portraying the situation between Israel and Palestinians?

Gilad Kariv, a member of the Knesset who reportedly previously worked with the group, announced in an X post of his own that the organization had brought 80 volunteers to pick olives in the Nahalin region.

“After two calm hours IDF and police forces came and announced a closed military zone and demanded the volunteers to get on a bus ordered by the military,” Kariv added in Hebrew, according to a translation from The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Lander published an updated X post later Wednesday morning announcing that he’d finally been released from custody.

“I’ve been released from IDF custody with a ‘warning,’ apparently because of my public profile (I told them I wasn’t even a congressmember yet, just a nominee),” he wrote.

Related:
Dem Florida Mayor Arrested, Accused of Theft and 'Organized Scheme to Defraud'

Lander continued his X post by revealing that “several dozen rabbis & participants” who’d been harvesting olives with him were still in detention.

Concluding his post, Lander, who, according to NBC News, previously accused Israel of waging a “genocide” against the Palestinians, tied his detention to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“To be clear: Palestinians face far worse consequences every day,” he alleged. “These detentions by the IDF are one more attempt to undermine Palestinians’ right to harvest their olive groves, travel on their roads, and live in their homes. Yet one more element of escalating, and very clearly state-sponsored ethnic cleansing.”

Despite his pro-Palestinian views and close ties to New York City’s Islamic mayor, Lander was heckled in August by pro-Palestinian protesters who called him a “Zionist”:

The irony, his critics say, is that, according to New York station WABC-TV, Lander chose to travel to the West Bank months after being heckled precisely “to support Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest and promote ‘human rights, safety, equality & freedom for both Palestinians and Israelis.'”

Israeli-American real estate investor and philanthropist Adam Milstein previously called Lander a “useful idiot” in an X post.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Mamdani-Linked Democratic Congressional Nominee Detained by IDF While in West Bank
German Chancellor Says Europe's Recent Violence Is Linked to Years of Importing 'Non-Integrated' Migrants
Russia Releases American Who'd Been Detained for Years After Trump Gets Personally Involved
George W. Bush's Brother Reveals Vote for Far-Left Dem Talarico, Says He's 'Enormously Impressed' by Him
Woke Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo Slams Newsom for Opposing California Billionaire Tax: 'It's Disqualifying'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , ,

Conversation