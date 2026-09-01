Well, this probably wasn’t on anyone’s scoreboard coming into Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ballyhooed running of New York City.

As most could tell you, the far left — which Mamdani has acknowledged he’s a card-carrying member of — and worker’s unions have long been viewed as “on the same side.”

(There’s a reason President Donald Trump worked overtime to win worker’s unions in the lead-up to the 2024 election.)

But despite ostensibly being “on the same side,” it appears that Mamdani’s first true PR battle in the Big Apple won’t be against some conservative or Republican.

No, he appears to be going to war with the local teacher’s union — and some conservatives are actually lauding Mamdani for his stance on this.

And no, that’s not a typo. That’s literally how The New York Times frames it.

“By Fighting Union Pay Bonus, Mamdani Wins Rare Praise From Conservatives,” the outlet proclaims in its headline.

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In short, Mamdani has gotten himself into quite a fight after his administration sued the City Council over what The New York Times calls “its end-run move to give $10,000 bonuses to teachers’ aides outside the normal collective bargaining process.”

This meant that Mamdani has firmly placed himself as an obstacle in the way of both City Council (“a frequent sparring partner,” describes the New York Times) and the United Federation of Teachers — a major public sector union.

“In doing so, a mayor eager to burnish his pro-worker bona fides has scrambled conventional wisdom and left himself in the strange position of being praised by some of his most committed critics,” The New York Times writes.

Mamdani friends turns foe, as NYC teachers union tries to block his suit over teaching assistants’ 10k pay bump https://t.co/3QHwZre6ig pic.twitter.com/wTnlT1NX4d — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2026

The issue at hand is more an administrative one than an actual pay issue.

Even Mamdani would likely be one of the first to admit that teachers’ aides — who can make as little as $32,000 per year — deserve to make more money.

The reason Mamdani sued is because his administration thinks it would set “a dangerous precedent” to allow the union to secure more money for its members outside of the typical bargaining process that is protected by state and local law.

According to the New York Post, the UFT has officially gone from supporting Mamdani in his election bid to fighting him in the New York legal system to loosen up these additional funds.

Of note, the $10,000 at the heart of this dispute is earmarked for paraprofessionals, who aid students with disabilities.

“As the representative of the paraprofessionals, the UFT should be permitted to defend the interests of its members in this important legal proceeding,” a UFT attorney said in the court filings.

The New York Post does add, “During his successful run for mayor last year, Mamdani promised to approve legislation to boost pay for paras while appearing at a press conference where he accepted the UFT’s backing.”

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