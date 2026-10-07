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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks onstage at an event Saturday.
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks onstage at an event Saturday. (John Nacion / Getty Images)

Mamdani Marks Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with 'Vile' Move Against Israel

 By Joe Saunders  October 7, 2026 at 12:30pm
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On a day meant to commemorate the anniversary of a brutal attack on Israel, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided to attack Israel.

In a post on the social media platform X, the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city devoted a passing paragraph to the slaughter of more than 1,100 Jews before pivoting instantly to denouncing the Israeli response.

And he set off a social media storm in response.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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