Mamdani Marks Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with 'Vile' Move Against Israel

On a day meant to commemorate the anniversary of a brutal attack on Israel, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided to attack Israel.

In a post on the social media platform X, the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city devoted a passing paragraph to the slaughter of more than 1,100 Jews before pivoting instantly to denouncing the Israeli response.

And he set off a social media storm in response.

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