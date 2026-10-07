Mamdani Marks Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attacks with 'Vile' Move Against Israel
On a day meant to commemorate the anniversary of a brutal attack on Israel, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani decided to attack Israel.
In a post on the social media platform X, the first Muslim mayor of the nation’s largest city devoted a passing paragraph to the slaughter of more than 1,100 Jews before pivoting instantly to denouncing the Israeli response.
And he set off a social media storm in response.
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