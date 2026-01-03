Mamdani Pissed at Trump's Capture of Socialist Dictator, Suggests Venezuelan Americans Are Upset as They Celebrate

Far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly pouted after the United States captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. forces snatched Maduro in a daring raid that was announced Saturday by President Donald Trump.

“I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City,” Mamdani posted on X.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” he claimed.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home,” Mamdani wrote.

“My focus is their safety and the safety of every New Yorker, and my administration will continue to monitor the situation and issue relevant guidance,” he continued.

Several social media users panned Mamdani’s post.

“The Venezuelans in NY are celebrating. Unsurprising that the Communist leader of NYC is standing with his Venezuelan comrade,” a poster named Eval Yakoby wrote on X.

Another poster noted Mamdani was happy with military action when it suited his politics.

“When Hamas did it on 10/07/2023, you thought it was a heroic and legally correct act,” the poster wrote on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New York Democrat, attacked Trump’s comment Saturday that the United States would provide stopgap leadership to operate Venezuela, according to Fox News.

Schumer said acting “without a credible plan for what comes next is reckless.”

“The administration has assured me three separate times that it was not pursuing regime change or taking military action in Venezuela,” Schumer said. “Clearly, they are not being straight with Americans.”

“The idea that Trump plans to now run Venezuela should strike fear in the hearts of all Americans,” he added. “The American people have seen this before and paid the devastating price.”

Schumer also complained that Congress was not notified in advance.

“Congress has a tendency to leak,” Trump said during a Saturday news conference.

“This would not be good if they leaked, general, I think it would have been maybe a very different result,” he said.

“But I have to say they knew we were coming at some point, you know, we had a lot of ships out there, they sort of knew what we were. But Congress, Congress will leak and we don’t want to leakers,” Trump said.

