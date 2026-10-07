Mamdani Releases Statement Remembering Oct. 7,  but Spends 75 Percent of His Words Defending Hamas' Actions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used a statement marking the massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, to shill for the Hamas terrorists who commited the massacre.

A statement posted to X begins with conventional words appropriate for a city with a historically massive Jewish population.

“This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss,” he wrote.

And then it was off to the races to attack Israel over the war in Gaza that began as a response to the massacre. By the time Mamdani was done, 141 words supported Hamas, 49 commemorated the victims, making the post almost 75 percent cheerleading for Hamas.

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes. Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2026

“The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed,” Mamdani wrote.

Did Mamdani's statement surprise you? No. It's exactly what I expected. Yes. It's horrible even for him. Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use No. It's exactly what I expected. 93% (154 votes) Yes. It's horrible even for him. 7% (11 votes)

“That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing,” he wrote.

Mamdani then slammed U.S. support for Israel, which spiked as Israel responded to the massacre.

@NYCMayor You could have just tweeted “Allahu Akbar” — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 7, 2026

“Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes,” he wrote.

“Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity,” he wrote.

The zeal for the butchers of Oct. 7 and not the victims rubbed many on Twitter raw.

One poster, Egyptian peace activist Loay Alshareef, wrote, “to be morally consistent, you should solely blame Hamas, which waged this war in an attempt to annihilate Israel. Hamas is the real genocide-seeker: it wants to annihilate Israel but it can’t, while Israel could annihilate Gaza but chooses not to. The evil of Hamas and radical Islamists has reached New York City, and I pray you wake up before that evil gets out of control in your city. Make the morally correct decision and listen to those who know.”

A poster going by “Raylan Givens” exploded: “Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful. You are a filthy, vile person who should never be anywhere near public office. The fact that anyone could read something like this and still decide this is the person they want representing them is beyond me. This is filth. This is who you are, and people need to see it.”

“This post is evil,” another commenter. “How dare you belittle the October 7 massacre. ‘Where war crimes are met with impunity’???? Did you really just say that? What happened following October 7 is justice for the war crimes committed by Hamas on October 7 and I stand by Israel 100%. You are not worthy of your political position sir.”

As noted by WABC-TV, the Anti-Defamation League fired back at the mayor.

“On Oct. 7, Hamas-led attackers murdered civilians, committed sexual violence, mutilated bodies and took hostages. You are weaponizing a day meant for mourning the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust to recycle your usual antizionist talking points,” the ADL said.

“The city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel deserves a mayor who can honor the dead without exploiting them,” the statement said.

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