Mamdani Seen Beaming in Picture with WTC Bombing Conspirator, Terrorist Apologist

Far-left New York City mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani insists he does not support terrorism.

But terrorist supporters? That’s a different question, as shown by Mamdani’s social media post of a photo of him with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, “who is an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 World Trade Center bombing,” according to the New York Post.

Wahhaj has also said New York City should face a jihad.

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani posted on X.

I’ve been reliably informed that Democrats are opposed to any kind of political violence, so I look forward to them universally condemning Zohran Mamdani for campaigning with an unindicted co-conspirator in a terrorist plot that killed 6 New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/opk2er6BnB — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2025

Mamdani’s rivals said the photo showed the real Mamdani.

“The fact that Mamdani stands with this imam is disqualifying,” Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa said. “New York needs a mayor who protects New Yorkers from terrorism, not embraces terrorists.”

Is Mamdani a terrorist sympathizer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (235 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, said the photo was a disgrace.

“[Mamdani] is proud to be standing with an unindicted co-conspirator in the 93 World Trade Center terror attack that killed New Yorkers?” Cuomo said.

“When people tell you who they are, you should believe them — and Zohran, wipe that smile off your face,” he added.

Hasan Piker says Americans deserved 9/11 and supports the Oct 7th massacres. Here he is last night getting brotherly love from Zohran Mamdani. Any Jew or self loving American who votes for this terrorist is a fool. pic.twitter.com/clPk80Okc1 — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) October 18, 2025

The Post noted that about two decades ago, Wahhaj called for a march of 10,000 people in New York as a “jihad.”

The grinning photo came after Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who is expected to run for governor next year, called Mamdani a “jihadist.”

Stefanik was livid over Mamdani’s recent comments when asked about the terrorist group Hamas disarming.

“I call Zohran Mamdani a jihadist because he is. Zohran Mamdani is a raging antisemite,” Stefanik posted on X.

“Mamdani is the definition of a jihadist as he supports Hamas terrorists which he did as recently as yesterday when he refused to call for Hamas terrorist to put down their arms – the same Hamas terrorist group that slaughtered civilians including New Yorkers on October 7, 2023,” Stefanik wrote.

Mamdani’s not a jihadist. He just consorts with them, promotes policies benefitting them, castigates those sworn to defeating them, apes their propaganda, and seeks to delegitimize and destroy the Judeo-Christian West that is the one thing standing in the way of their dominance pic.twitter.com/eqp91HknkA — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) October 18, 2025

“He is Kathy Hochul’s endorsed jihadist Communist who she has empowered to destroy New York City. It’s why the New York State Democrat Party Chair refuses to support him. It’s why multiple Democrat Members of Congress refuse to support him. It’s why Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have still not endorsed him. Because Zohran is a jihadist who will destroy New York,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.