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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat out this year's Columbus Day parade, but those who attended appeared to have a great time without him.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat out this year's Columbus Day parade, but those who attended appeared to have a great time without him. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Mamdani Skips Decades-Long New York Tradition to Spite Christopher Columbus - Attendees Are Glad He's a No-Show

 By Randy DeSoto  October 12, 2026 at 5:52pm
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani skipped Manhattan’s Columbus Day Parade Monday, and several attendees were glad he did.

The New York Times reported that City Hall’s media office declined to explain why Mamdani was skipping the country’s largest celebration of Italian-American culture.

In 2020, the mayor infamously posted a photo of himself giving a statue of Christopher Columbus in Queens the finger on social media and captioned it, “Take it down.”

Over the weekend, Mamdani posted a video on social media celebrating Italian Heritage Month, but made no mention of Columbus.

Do you think Mayor Mamdani should have attended the Columbus Day Parade?

Fox News reported that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman, and New York Attorney General Letitia James attended the 82nd annual Columbus Day parade.

Blakeman told the New York Post regarding Mamdani’s absence, “I think that’s an affront to Italian Americans,” adding, “The fact is that he is a very divisive guy. He’s got people at each other’s throats. As an elected official, you’re supposed to make people happy, bring them together.”

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the vigilante group the Guardian Angels, who ran for mayor last year, commented, “We have a word for that in the streets. It’s disgrazia.”

However, New York resident Anne Marie told the Post, “It’s better that he’s not here,” explaining, “It probably would have been controversial. Nobody wants to look at his face.”

Related:
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin Reveals the Truth About Illegal Alien Shot by ICE in NYC, Points Finger at Mamdani and Hochul

Similarly, Camile Staffe said, “I’m happy. It’s about the Italians. Italy doesn’t get enough credit, but we contribute to America… They try to make it about indigenous people. It’s not fair,” proudly pointing out, “My grandfather helped build the Empire State Building.”

Michael Crispi, the head of the Italian American Civil Rights League, told The New York Times that the mayor should not have been invited in the first place.

“He has contempt for Italian Americans,” Crispi said. “You’re begging for approval of this guy who should be apologizing to us” over his 2020 Columbus statue picture.


Joann Ariola, a member of the New York City Council, said ahead of the parade, “He should sit this one out.”

In contrast to Mamdani, President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, went all in celebrating Columbus Day.

In his proclamation, the president said that the Italian explorer and his crew “unleashed a bold new age of discovery that expanded the horizons of knowledge, carried the splendors of the Western world across an ocean, and set in motion the forces that would culminate in the miracle of July 4, 1776.”

He also noted that he had a statue of Columbus installed on the White House grounds, which is a replica of one that was torn down and thrown into Baltimore Harbor on July 4, 2020.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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