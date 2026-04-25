Mamdani Sparks Outrage After He Issues His First Veto as NYC Mayor

And today from the “Stuff That Should Have Surprised Nobody” files, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has decided to use his first veto in office to kill a measure designed to protect students and faculty at places of education from anti-Semitism by terrorist-supporting radicals.

According to Fox News, the bills to expand security for students at places of education, particularly Jewish students, was passed in March by the City Council by a 30-19.

Mamdani vetoed the bill because, in part, it might infringe upon “Palestinian rights.”

“The bill, Int. 175-B, requires New York law enforcement to develop a plan to contain the risk of physical obstruction, physical injury, intimidation and interference at educational facilities while still allowing for freedom of assembly and First-Amendment events. The plan would then apply to ‘any building, structure, or place where educational programming takes place,'” Fox reported Friday.

“The problem is how widely this bill defines an educational institution and the constitutional concerns it raises regarding New Yorkers’ fundamental right to protest,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions.

“This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights,” he continued.

“Int. 175-B is not a narrow public safety measure; it is a piece of legislation that has alarmed much of the labor movement, reproductive rights groups, and immigration advocates, among others, across this City. Nearly a dozen unions have raised the alarm about its impact on their ability to organize.”

This is effectively nonsense. The bill is actually pretty straightforward: It requires the police commissioner to “address and contain the risk of physical obstruction, physical injury, intimidation, and interference, while preserving and protecting the rights to free speech and assembly, and protest, at educational facilities.”

As for the broad definition part? It defines educational facilities as “any building, structure, or place where educational programming takes place. Such term includes but is not limited to public and nonpublic childcare programs, early childhood programs, elementary schools, middle schools, junior high schools, high schools, colleges, and universities.”

While not “limited to” just schools, this is not aimed museums or (for the love of all that is good and holy) busting unions. Only someone who wants a reason to enable anti-Semitic mobs without saying he wants to enable anti-Semitic mobs would interpret it that way.

Gosh, whatever high-profile politician leading a jurisdiction with a large Jewish population, who also has an optics problem with his relationship with the Jewish community, might lean toward such an interpretation out of convenience? I, for one, cannot think of a soul.

Suffice it to say, this was met with the response it deserved.

“We are deeply disappointed by Mayor Mamdani’s … veto of legislation designed to help protect students from intimidation and disruption outside schools,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center, an organization that exists to fight anti-Semitism, announced on the social media platform X.

“Students should be able to enter their place of learning freely, safely, and without fear. The right to protest and the right to an education can and must coexist. We urge the City Council to override this veto and reaffirm a basic principle: protecting students is not politics; it is a civic responsibility.”

We are deeply disappointed by Mayor Mamdani’s (@NYCMayor) veto of legislation designed to help protect students from intimidation and disruption outside schools. Students should be able to enter their place of learning freely, safely, and without fear. The right to protest and… — Simon Wiesenthal Center (@simonwiesenthal) April 24, 2026

Political commentator Ari Hoffman was more blunt

NEW: Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D- HAMAS) vetoed a bill for buffer zones around schools because it “could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels, or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.” All the bill would have… pic.twitter.com/tTs8IeWNbl — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 24, 2026

“Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D- HAMAS) vetoed a bill for buffer zones around schools because it ‘could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels, or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights,’” he wrote.

“All the bill would have done was require clear safety plans around schools with law enforcement.”

And even former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the man Mamdani defeated last November, got in on the act.

Mamdani, he wrote in an X post, “chose the whims of his radical, extreme-left [Democratic Socialists of America] base over the safety of students and Jewish New Yorkers at a time of rising antisemitism.”

Let’s tell it like it is: @nycmayor chose the whims of his radical, extreme-left DSA base over the safety of students and Jewish New Yorkers at a time of rising antisemitism. Instead of governing for all NYers, Mamdani has repealed the very definition of antisemitism from the… https://t.co/ZrTlB3HVo0 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) April 24, 2026

“Instead of governing for all NYers, Mamdani has repealed the very definition of antisemitism from the city’s books, changed how antisemitic crimes are counted and now vetoed these commonsense security measures when they are needed most,” Cuomo continued.

“I proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with my Jewish brothers and sisters — just as the Cuomos always have, and always will.”

Unless they’re in nursing homes, of course. The point is that when even Andrew Cuomo scores a very solid point, you know you’re in trouble.

There’s a troubling parallel between the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States and the rise of politicians like Zohran Mamdani, who seem to — at the very least — not discourage their most rabid anti-Semitic supporters. Here, they’re pawned off as people “demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights,” which is a hell of a way to describe what we’ve seen from Hamas supporters at places like Columbia University.

Given a chance to give Jewish students even a modicum of protection, Mamdani refused to do it. If he cannot have a spine and a moral compass, one only hopes the City Council does and garners the 34 votes necessary to override the mayor.

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