Well, this is heating up quickly.

Whatever warm fuzzies may have existed between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appear to be dead, after Mamdani joined a coalition of other deep blue cities in suing the administration over new immigration restrictions.

According to Politico, the issue at the root of this lawsuit is a proposed federal change from the Trump administration.

This change would give immigration agents more power to deny green card or visa applicants on the basis of being a “public charge.”

In simpler terms, it gives immigration officers the discretion to deny certain immigration applications — even if lawfully done — if they are determined to be using Medicaid or food stamp benefits.

This proposed change, which would go into effect on Friday, has now drawn the ire of several deep-blue sanctuary cities — including Mamdani’s New York City, which is spearheading the charge.

Leading a coalition of cities that includes Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco — as well as counties in both California and Washington state — Mamdani spoke to reporters on Monday and made clear why he felt that a lawsuit was necessary.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Mamdani and Letitia James announced they are suing Trump administration over the immigration rule. Video by Christian Vazquez | Licensing @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/PSD32Z4y4w — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 14, 2026

The main issue that Mamdani appears to have is that he believes up to 4 million immigrants may willingly remove themselves from Medicaid so as to avoid the “public charge” qualifier.

And Mamdani used some choice words to describe the campaign.

“The federal government has waged a campaign of violence and terror,” Mamdani said, without explicitly mentioning how revoking immigration status is “violence.”

“New Yorkers will be afraid to see a doctor or ask for help they are legally entitled to,” Mamdani further claimed.

He added, “Make no mistake, this is an undisguised effort to strip New Yorkers of the services they rely on, the public benefits they are entitled to.”

Fox News also reported that this lawsuit is a joint effort between Mamdani and New York State Attorney General Letitia James — another critic of the Trump administration.

Ultimately, it’s unclear what will happen next in this lawsuit.

But the Trump administration doesn’t seem all that worried.

“Let’s get this straight, sanctuary states are terrified they will lose federal funds because hundreds of thousands of illegals and noncitizens might remove themselves from American welfare programs,” a Trump administration representative told Politico.

The representative added, most likely with a hint of sarcasm: “We’re shaking in our boots over this supposedly terrible outcome.”

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