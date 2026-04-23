Mamdani Throws His Support Behind Arrested NYC Councilman

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani rushed to criticize New York City police Wednesday after an eviction protest turned into a scrum that led to the arrest of a New York City Council member.

Chi Ossé, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, was one of four people arrested and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct charges, according to the New York Post.

“I have seen the concerning footage of Council Member Chi Ossé’s arrest earlier today and am in touch with Commissioner Tisch about the nature of the arrest,” Mamdani posted on X.

“It is a pleasure to work alongside Council Member Ossé, a leader in his community and a partner in building a safer and more affordable New York City. I am grateful he is out of custody,” Mamdani wrote.

I have seen the concerning footage of Council Member Chi Ossé’s arrest earlier today and am in touch with Commissioner Tisch about the nature of the arrest. It is a pleasure to work alongside Council Member Ossé, a leader in his community and a partner in building a safer and… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 22, 2026

Ossé was trying to prevent what his office termed a wrongful eviction of a woman from her Brooklyn home, according to NBC.

Carmella Charrington has claimed she is a victim of deed theft and refused to leave her home, despite a court order. Marshals and the city sheriff called for police backup because protesters were making it impossible for them to evict Charrington as ordered by the court.

Police said Ossé pushed past officers and did not stop when an officer spoke to him.

Police said Ossé physically resisted, “appearing to flail his arms and hands to prevent officers from restraining him,” the Post wrote.

Ossé saw things differently.

“I was manhandled by three men. They slammed me against the concrete. I believe there was a knee on my back at some point,” Ossé said. “I was treated rough by the police officers, and I was just standing in front of the home.”

He said he felt “a little spacey, my head hit the pavement pretty hard.”

Ossé said he plans to file a misconduct complaint against the police.

Although Charrington said the incident was deed theft, State Attorney General Letitia James’ office said the case was a dispute among heirs and relatives of the former co-owners of the home.

A spokesman for 227 Group LLC, which contends to own the home, said allegations of the deed theft were “unequivocally false,” the New York Post reported.

“This property was purchased in January 2024 by 227 Group LLC in an arm’s length, all-cash transaction with title insurance, which means the property was purchased from two unrelated parties at a price they negotiated,” a statement from the group said.

“Mr. Charrington owned the property with a partner, and the conveyance of his share was legally authorized by the Fulton County Probate Court in Georgia since he is the subject of a court-appointed conservatorship. The eviction of the current occupant, who has been living at the property illegally for over two years, has been deemed a lawful eviction by Kings County Housing Court and Supreme Court,” the statement said.

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