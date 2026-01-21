Mamdani Turns Into Kamala Harris on 'The View' - Responds With Gibberish to Question on Aides' Rabid Anti-White Racism

“I had no idea I had pulled the pin on a hand grenade.”

That is Kamala Harris, writing in her memoir “107 Days,” about her appearance on “The View” during her brief, but not-brief-enough, campaign for the president.

You may remember what transpired:

The View: “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past 4 years?” Kamala: “There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of and I’ve been a part of of of most of the decisions that have had impact.” pic.twitter.com/h8pJh0DMsw — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) October 8, 2024

Admittedly, the Peter Principle point of incompetency was higher for Harris than it was for Zohran Mamdani when he appeared on the same show Tuesday, and he is earlier in his career than our now-ex-veep was. However, one could espy the same pin being pulled on a newer model grenade.

As you may recall if you follow the foibles of New York City’s newly minted comrade mayor, Mamdani is facing a bit of heat for racist, sexist comments made by several of his advisers, especially toward white women.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, one of the show’s token air-quotes “conservatives,” questioned him about comments like the one from chief equity officer (real role) Afua Atta-Mensah who said “there’s NO moderate way to black liberation” or Cea Weaver, of the Office to Protect Tenants, who has previously called to “seize private property,” according to the New York Post.

“Your new chief equity officer made several now deleted comments, disparaging liberal white women,” Griffin said. “Your tenant advocate said that home ownership was a weapon of white supremacy and called to elect more communists, among other posts.

“What message do you think this conveys to New Yorkers, and how would you push back on this?”

The answer, apparently: WWKD? (What Would Kamala Do?) In other words: Word salad time!

When asked about some of his appointees coming under fire for past social media posts, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tells ‘The View’: “If you want to know my views or my opinions you’ll find them in my words as the mayor of New York City.” pic.twitter.com/1m2xMKxZ0Q — The View (@TheView) January 20, 2026

“If you want to know my views or my opinions, you’ll find them in my words,” Mamdani said. “As the mayor of New York City, and I’m someone who’s looking to make a city that every New Yorker can afford. That includes those who are tenants, those who are homeowners, those who aspire to be homeowners.

“Because in this, I think we find that stability,” he continued. “And I think, frankly, what New Yorkers are also looking for are the outcomes, and that’s what I care about, the outcomes and the excellence we deliver.”

He went on to praise Weaver (albeit not by name) for doing the job she was hired to do and taking on the worst landlords in the city, which should be the easy part of the role.

As for the post in question from 2019 — “Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building’ public policy” — yeah, no answer to that.

Or for another post from 2018 — “Impoverish the *white* middle class. Homeownership is racist/failed public policy” — nothing. Or for another 2018 post — “There is no such thing as a ‘good’ gentrifier, only people who are actively working on projects to dismantle white supremacy and capitalism and people who aren’t” — nothing.

But she takes on bad landlords! Whoohoo. If you have especially bad landlords committing flagrant violations, you could probably hire David Duke to fill that role, but you still kinda have to answer why you thought a KKK leader was the man for the job, not just filibuster with a word salad.

To the extent we find Mamdani’s views in his words, we find them in the fact that he’s not willing to confront blatant racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism in the people he’s hired to enact his agenda. They’ve confirmed every one of the worst suspicions New Yorkers had about Mamdani, the same way Harris’ word salad confirmed every one of our suspicions about her: She was a myrmidon for Joe Biden’s “politburo,” only one who wasn’t senile.

Consider the pin pulled, Mr. Mayor. What you do from here on out is your call, but there’s no unpulling it.

