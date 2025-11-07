After Mamdani Victory, DeSantis Makes NYPD Officers an Offer They Can't Refuse

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to capitalize on the recent socialist win in New York City.

With the victory of virulently left-wing Zohran Mamdani in the Big Apple’s mayoral election on Tuesday, DeSantis took to the social media platform X to remind NYPD officers of a brighter future available to them in the Sunshine State.

He also gave them a reason for moving that would make sense to any sane American.

The $5k recruitment bonus we give to new officers will be utilized by a number of these NYPD officers. There is no reason to risk your life serving when the mayor hates you and believes your department shouldn’t even exist. https://t.co/OMKxXVUFM6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 5, 2025

“The $5k recruitment bonus we give to new officers will be utilized by a number of these NYPD officers,” DeSantis wrote.

“There is no reason to risk your life serving when the mayor hates you and believes your department shouldn’t even exist.”

DeSantis, elected by a hair’s breadth margin in 2018 before winning a resounding re-election victory four years later, signed a bill in 2022 creating a $5,000 recruitment bonus for law enforcement personnel moving in from other states, the website Florida Politics previously reported.

The country was still coming out of the “defund the police” mania that had swept cities across America, during the George Floyd riots of 2020. It was a mania Mamdani supported, though he tried to pretend otherwise.

“In the last budget, the City Council tried to make the NYPD reduce its overtime budget by half. They simply refused,” Mamdani wrote in an December 2020 post on X. “There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt.

“Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence.”

Mamdani, like most modern leftists, apparently believes the “cycle of violence” starts with police officers, rather than criminals.

The opposite is true, of course. And it’s police officers who risk their lives on a daily basis across the country to make sure criminal violence doesn’t harm innocent people.

A job like that is always going to be difficult. In New York City, with a mayor like Mamdani, it might well prove impossible — and potentially fatal for the men and women who try.

DeSantis’ post, with almost 2 million view since Wednesday, clearly struck a nerve:

Some naysayers pointed out that there’s likely to be a considerable difference in pay. NYPD officers’ salaries start at around $60,000 a year. That’s roughly the average salary for police in Florida, however, according to the compensation-centric website Salary.com.

There are also intangible, yet undeniable, benefits for police working in Florida: Winters that aren’t freezing cold, and political leadership who don’t hate you.

The tenure of Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayor’s office is going to be terrible for all New Yorkers. But for NYPD officers on the street, it could well be life-threatening.

And as DeSantis wrote, “There is no reason to risk your life serving when the mayor hates you and believes your department shouldn’t even exist.”

The last one to leave the NYPD, please turn out the lights.

