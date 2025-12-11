Share
News
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters at a news conference in New York City on Nov. 27, 2025.
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to reporters at a news conference in New York City on Nov. 27, 2025. (Udo Salters Photography / Getty Images)

Mamdani Vows to Let Homeless Roam Free, Republican Accuses Him of Leaving Them 'To Freeze... on the Streets'

 By Michael Austin  December 11, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani vowed to avoid cleaning up homeless encampments, prompting Republican New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov to rebuke the policy.

Mamdani said on Dec. 4 that he would not remove the encampments, instead claiming that he would connect the homeless with housing resources.

“If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success,” Mamdani said.

“We are going to take an approach that understands its mission is connecting those New Yorkers to housing, whether it’s supportive housing, whether it’s rental housing, whatever kind of housing it is,” he added.

“Because what we have seen is the treatment of homelessness as if it is a natural part of living in this city, when in fact it’s more often a reflection of a political choice being made time and time again.”

Vernikov contended on social media platform X that while Mamdani floated a seemingly compassionate policy, the result would be homeless people suffering without badly needed care.

“The radical left communists would rather the homeless freeze to death on the streets, live in tents without showers food or medicine than make sure they have PROPER housing and mental health treatment which many of them desperately need,” she wrote.

Vernikov asserted that many Mamdani voters are disconnected from the reality of homelessness, or that letting the homeless do as they please is part of their broader guilt-driven social justice project.

“After all, most Mamdani voters are rich entitled liberals who never have to struggle and who believe that leaving the homeless on our streets in their tents is also appropriate PUNISHMENT for our ‘intolerant and racist’ neighborhoods,” she continued.

Vernikov closed with the warning, “BRACE YOURSELVES.”

Related:
FDA Set to Give COVID Vaccines Serious 'Black Box' Designation: Report

New York City had a 53 percent spike in homelessness last year after massive numbers of illegal aliens poured into the Big Apple, per a report from the New York Post.

There were 158,000 homeless people in New York as of 2024.

In other words, New York City has a substantial homelessness problem that the government is unlikely to quickly resolve.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Trump Administration Deploys $1 Billion to Make Air Travel Better with Gyms and Playgrounds
Stephen Miller Sounds Alarm Over Share of Somalis Using Welfare in Minnesota
Local News Claimed Somalis Add to the State Economy, Then the Internet Did the Math - It Didn't Add Up
Mamdani Vows to Let Homeless Roam Free, Republican Accuses Him of Leaving Them 'To Freeze... on the Streets'
Federal Judge Deals Massive Blow to Transgender Policy, Finally Rules Against Men in Women's Prisons
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation