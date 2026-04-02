Mamdani's New York: Masked Man Kills 7-Month-Old Baby in Stroller in Broad Daylight

Walking down the street can be deadly in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City.

On Wednesday, a 7-month-old child was shot to death as her mother pushed her in a stroller down a Brooklyn Street, according to WABC-TV.

The 1 p.m. shooting took place when two men on a moped zoomed down the street, the masked passenger firing two shots into passersby.

WANTED FOR HOMICIDE: On 4/1/2026 at 1:21 pm, a baby was shot and killed near Moore St. and Humboldt St. in Brooklyn. The NYPD is looking for two males who fled northbound on a moped near Humboldt Street. If you have any information, call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/SZpzQPF9NO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 1, 2026

One bullet struck the baby, Kaori Patterson-Moore, killing her.

The moped continued on until it struck a car, sending its occupants flying. One person, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody. The second escaped.

After the gunshots, her parents pushed the child to a nearby bodega, where they saw the girl was drenched in her own blood, according to WNBC-TV.

Suspects who opened fire into crowd killing 7-month-old baby in Brooklyn. Fled heading wrong way down 1-way street. Crashed 2 blocks away. Rear passenger (alleged gunman) taken to hospital where he was arrested. Moped found more than mile away. NYPD manhunt underway for driver. pic.twitter.com/G3SbBD6D4a — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 2, 2026

“This is a terrible day in our city. A tragedy that truly shocks the conscience. As a mother, I cannot image the pain that this family is feeling or the grief that they now carry with them. It is unspeakable,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

The child’s mother, Lianna Charles-Moore, said she thought her family was safe, then realized what had happened, according to the New York Post.

“I was hugging [my son], and then when I looked to my left, my daughter was just there, lying there. She was shot in the head. She was just bleeding. It was just too much,” Charles-Moore said.

Moment distraught NYC mother realized her baby had been shot dead by gunman who fled on scooter https://t.co/KBYrB3loji — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 2, 2026

Witnesses said the tragedy happened in an instant.

“I was in the supermarket and coming out with my sandwich. I heard a commotion and a shot. Once you hear shots in the air, you duck. I saw a girl on the floor with her baby,” Vincent Valcissel, 63, said, according to the New York Post.

A witness who would only give her name as Ms. Jones said she witnessed the end of the tragedy at the hospital.

The killers were two men on a moped, one driving and one riding behind him who was the shooter. This is the MO of Venezuelan gangs, who have become notorious committing two-man armed robberies on these vehicles in New York since Joe Biden let them into the country. They used… https://t.co/50FUQ6xcIW — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 1, 2026

“I heard someone say, ‘My baby, my baby.’ She was just like, ‘Save my baby, save my baby,” Jones said. “She was trying to tell her baby to wake up, telling the baby to wake up.”

She said police “came and told the mother and she went crazy. She lost it. Then the last thing I heard her say was, ‘No, no, no!’ She was just screaming out, ‘No. I can’t believe this!”

WABC reported that the 21-year-old suspect in custody was wanted on an unrelated domestic violence-related robbery, and that police believed he was affiliated with a gang. Police have launched a manhunt for the other suspect.

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