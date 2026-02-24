Mamdani's NYC: Mayor Says Deaths During 'Historic' Blizzard Were 'Overdose Related' and Not Due to Weather Conditions

Polarizing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani needs you to know that there are, in fact, a number of New Yorkers dying amid a massive snowstorm.

It just has nothing to do with the weather, apparently.

New York City has been in the throes of a historic blizzard, which began on Sunday.

According to the New York Post, up to 24 inches of snow was expected across the Northeast, with the Big Apple experiencing what the outlet described as one of the top 10 biggest snowstorms ever recorded.

These sorts of blustery conditions prompted MS NOW’s Katy Tur on Monday to ask Mamdani about what he was doing to protect New York City’s sizable homeless population in this sort of weather.

You can watch the entire segment for yourself below:

While the two covered a number of pleasantries, the main crux of the conversation had to do with what Mamdani’s administration was doing in the midst of this historic blizzard.

“Did you deal differently with the unhoused population this time around?” Tur asked. “Because there was some criticism as to what happened to a number of people during the last storm and the cold snap.

“Nineteen outdoor deaths, nineteen … ” she continued. “That’s a really high number. There were seven indoor deaths as well, potentially linked to bad heating, or no heating at all.

“Did you change your strategy, and are you confident that everybody who was out in the streets got inside and survived?”

Mamdani responded, “So, as of now, we have no deaths reported from this blizzard from being outside or in a public area,” Mamdani clarified. “And we have also been looking to utilize every single method of outreach that we have.

“We have more than 500 homeless outreach workers who have been traversing the five boroughs, looking to connect homeless New Yorkers with services and support.

“And what we’ve also learned is the tools that were effective over the course of the prolonged cold period — again, a historic period of sub-freezing conditions — those are ones we’ve employed from the very first day of our response to this one.”

It’s at this point in the interview that Mamdani pivots to a curious distinction. Namely, his earlier assertion that “we have no deaths” wasn’t quite as accurate as the claim would seem.

“I’ll give you one example,” the mayor said. “A number of those New Yorkers who lost their lives, the preliminary indications came that it was from an overdose-related death. And so we worked with our overdose prevention centers to keep them open, not just during the weekday hours that they would typically have, but over the course of the weekend night. So they’re open, not just last night, but also tonight.

“And that has been critical in saving New Yorkers’ lives.”

