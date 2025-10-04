Democratic New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is desperately trying to paint himself as a moderate on issues of policing, but it’s all political theater meant to maximize his chances of victory.

Mamdani made an appearance on “The View” Wednesday in what was probably the worst episode in the show’s history, as audiences endured the vapid takes of the usual panel compounded by the ineptitude of a self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” who is poised to make New York City a hellscape for the history books.

Mediaite highlighted one particular exchange between Mamdani and host Alyssa Farrah Griffin where she — to her credit — pressed Mamdani on his history of denouncing the New York Police Department.

A clip of that moment was posted to social media platform X.

“Back in 2020 you called for defunding the police, something you’ve since walked back,” she noted.

“You also called the NYPD racist, anti-queer, and a threat to public safety in 2020, but now agree they deserve an apology. You initially refused to denounce highly charged rhetoric related to Israel, then later said you would discourage its use,” she continued.

“How can New Yorkers trust you and not be concerned that consultants are getting in your ear to get you elected but you also hold all of those positions?”

Zohran Mamdani was asked by The View about his calls to defund the police, inflammatory rhetoric against NYPD, and antisemitic comments. He delivered a rehearsed gobbledygook and refused to apologize. Mamdani clearly hates cops and Jewish people. He’s awful. (theviewabc on TT) pic.twitter.com/oDUsExa8gC — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 1, 2025

Mediate corroborated that claim, noting that a June 2020 statement from Mamdani did brand the NYPD as “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.”

Mamdani answered her, “My job as a mayor is to represent those officers who put their lives on the line, represent Muslim New Yorkers who are illegally surveilled, represent Black and Brown New Yorkers who have been the victims of police brutality and do all of it with a commitment.”

After asking about an apology to police, he said, “These are conversations that I’m having individually with officers.”

“And I have appreciated that because it’s through those conversations with rank-and-file officers that I’ve learned more about the difficulties of this job.”

Do not buy this rhetoric.

In December 2020, Mamdani posted to X about the NYPD, “There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt.”

To take his advice, there is no negotiating with an anti-police, Muslim, socialist radical.

Mamdani is not moderate. He is toning it down only for the sake of electability.

President Donald Trump has promised not to let Mamdani’s term go unnoticed, stating he will have his hands full in dealing with the federal government.

“Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City,” Trump wrote Monday via social media platform Truth Social.

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!”

Again, do not buy any of Mamdani’s moderation. If New York City looked bad in the past, he is going to take it to an unprecedented low.

