Mamdani's Paradise: Thug Steals Car with Elderly Blind Man Inside, Dumps Him Miles Away from Man's Terrified Wife

Welcome to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City — where, if the homeless aren’t left to freeze to death due to the “warmth of collectivism,” the cold shoulder to the rule of law leaves carjackers free to steal vehicles with elderly blind men inside and then dump them miles away.

In the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, a 34-year-old thought he would be perfectly fine leaving his blind 72-year-old father inside his Subaru while he made a quick run into Target on Jan. 17, the New York Post reported.

Instead, a man jumped into the car and took off with the elderly man in tow.

Both the car and the man were found three miles away at 53rd Avenue and 44th Street. WABC-TV reported that the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

There were no injuries.

Brazen NYC carjacker swipes vehicle where blind senior, 72, was waiting for son: ‘He didn’t know what was happening’ https://t.co/xComKFdSIp pic.twitter.com/pu8qffwl0R — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2026

“He was in the car, but he’s blind — he didn’t know what was happening,” said the man’s wife, who asked not to be named.

“He didn’t complain because he’s not really aware.”

The thief, according to the man’s wife, said nothing as he drove off, with the blind man completely confused; it later emerged that he has dementia.

“He’s calling my son, but nobody answered,” she said.

The son, meanwhile, noticed something was amiss when he left Target.

“He left his dad in the car, and once he came back, it’s gone,” the woman said.

“The car was gone, and my husband was gone, too. [The crook] took it away.”

“They must go to jail. What they did was not right.”

Well, a suspect was finally found two weeks later. And — of course, since this is Mamdani’s NYC — he’s out on the streets again.

Dominic Kanin, 30, faces charges of grand larceny, kidnapping, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unlawful imprisonment in the case. He told the Post on Monday that he was “actually a good person” with a “condition” and not a “thug.”

Brazen NYC carjacker arrested then sprung on supervised release for swiping vehicle with blind senior inside https://t.co/kO8ZoFjWCh pic.twitter.com/ntVHXFaVdm — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2026

“It’s not what it looks like, to be honest. I’m actually a good person … this story has made the media, right?” he said.

“The thing is, yeah, I have um, I have a condition. I have a condition. It’s not like I’m a thug or what. It’s not that at all. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

And that’s all he has to say until he returns to court on March 30. Unless he’s arrested sooner on another charge. After all, he’s on supervised release — and in New York City, one surmises that supervision is quite loose. Just look at how the rest of the city goeth. And you voted for this, New York. Enjoy the next four years.

