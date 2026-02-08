Share
Commentary

Mamdani's Paradise: Thug Steals Car with Elderly Blind Man Inside, Dumps Him Miles Away from Man's Terrified Wife

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 8, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

Welcome to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City — where, if the homeless aren’t left to freeze to death due to the “warmth of collectivism,” the cold shoulder to the rule of law leaves carjackers free to steal vehicles with elderly blind men inside and then dump them miles away.

In the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, a 34-year-old thought he would be perfectly fine leaving his blind 72-year-old father inside his Subaru while he made a quick run into Target on Jan. 17, the New York Post reported.

Instead, a man jumped into the car and took off with the elderly man in tow.

Both the car and the man were found three miles away at 53rd Avenue and 44th Street. WABC-TV reported that the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

There were no injuries.

“He was in the car, but he’s blind — he didn’t know what was happening,” said the man’s wife, who asked not to be named.

“He didn’t complain because he’s not really aware.”

The thief, according to the man’s wife, said nothing as he drove off, with the blind man completely confused; it later emerged that he has dementia.

“He’s calling my son, but nobody answered,” she said.

The son, meanwhile, noticed something was amiss when he left Target.

Related:
Mounds of Snow and Trash Are Just the Opening Act of Mamdani's Collectivist New York

“He left his dad in the car, and once he came back, it’s gone,” the woman said.

“The car was gone, and my husband was gone, too. [The crook] took it away.”

“They must go to jail. What they did was not right.”

Well, a suspect was finally found two weeks later. And — of course, since this is Mamdani’s NYC — he’s out on the streets again.

Dominic Kanin, 30, faces charges of grand larceny, kidnapping, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and unlawful imprisonment in the case. He told the Post on Monday that he was “actually a good person” with a “condition” and not a “thug.”

“It’s not what it looks like, to be honest. I’m actually a good person … this story has made the media, right?” he said.

“The thing is, yeah, I have um, I have a condition. I have a condition. It’s not like I’m a thug or what. It’s not that at all. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

And that’s all he has to say until he returns to court on March 30. Unless he’s arrested sooner on another charge. After all, he’s on supervised release — and in New York City, one surmises that supervision is quite loose. Just look at how the rest of the city goeth. And you voted for this, New York. Enjoy the next four years.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Who Would Have Guessed? Transit Agency in Cold-Weather State Buys EV Buses, Can't Use Them in Freezing Cold
Schiff Endorses Fellow Russiagate Hoaxer Swalwell for CA Gov, Gets Roasted on Social Media
Ring Doorbell Camera Ad Asks Users to Opt In to Mass Surveillance Under the Guise of Finding Missing Pets: 'Terrifying'
Top Lib Influencer Spreads Ridiculous Fake News About Bad Bunny Halftime Show, Boy Detained By ICE
Mamdani's Paradise: Thug Steals Car with Elderly Blind Man Inside, Dumps Him Miles Away from Man's Terrified Wife
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation