Mamdani's Paradise: Watch Stranger Smash Unsuspecting 90-Year-Old Woman With Baby Carriage

A 90-year-old woman was slammed to the sidewalk in an unprovoked attack on Monday in Brooklyn, New York.

A man who emerged from the subway spotted a portable baby crib on the sidewalk that was filled with trash, according to News 12.

The man then slammed the woman with the crib and ran off.

The incident took place at 9:45 a.m. in Brighton Beach, according to the New York Post.

As the attacker fled, passersby helped the woman.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition in Coney Island Hospital.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance video obtained by News 12 shows a man throwing an item full of trash at an elderly woman in Brighton Beach. – https://t.co/lSgrkfzl7W#News12NY #Crime pic.twitter.com/cqgkRkkWsj — News 12 New York (@News12) September 1, 2026

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No arrests have been made.

“Assaults on New Yorkers over 65 have spiked by 14% compared to last year — and have skyrocketed 143% over the same span in 2018,” the New York Post wrote.

Police figures showed a 50 percent increase in attackers who target older citizens within 30 days of their previous attack.

The attack was the second in recent days that highlighted the random violence now endemic to New York City.

On Monday, a Times Square stabbing incident left one person dead and one wounded. The suspect, later identified as Pamela Cisneros, was shot when she charged police while waving knives at them, according to WNBC-TV.

In that attack, Erin Piacenti, 32, was killed on her first day returning to her Bank of America job after maternity leave, according to WABC-TV.

Amy, 37, a pilates instructor, told the New York Post that “The city is getting so dangerous.”

“My husband walks through Time Square twice a day. It could have easily been him,” she said.

“It’s terrifying. You get used to crazy people yelling on the street. You tense up and walk a little faster but you kind of get used to it.”

Beth, 71, called the recent attacks in the city “terrible.”

“It’s a nightmare,” she said. “It seems like everyday someone’s getting shot or stabbed in Times Square now.”

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