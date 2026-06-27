Mamdani's Socialist Dream is Becoming a Reality as NYC Freezes 1 Million Rents

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is turning the Big Apple red — and it has nothing to do with Republicans.

The openly socialist Mamdani, who just helped engineer a leftist sweep in the city’s Democratic primaries on Tuesday, proved again on Thursday that his movement has no respect for the freedom of a free-market economy.

It’s going to be a lesson for the whole country — and President Donald Trump summed it up perfectly.

According to a Reuters report, a city board dominated by Mamdani fellow travelers voted to freeze rents on rent-stabilized units in New York — amounting to 1 million apartments where property owners will be unable to raise their prices to deal with rising costs in every other part of the economy.

The Rent Guidelines Board set increases of zero for one- and two-year leases in the affected units, which make up about a quarter of the city’s entire rental housing stock, according to Reuters.

The vote was 7-1, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani’s rent freeze makes owning stabilized buildings ‘clearly unsustainable’ for NYC landlords https://t.co/snL0OYBkqt pic.twitter.com/45DufeGt5T — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2026

All six appointees Mamdani named to the board endorsed the freeze. One member appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams also voted in favor of it.

The one dissenting vote was cast by another Adams appointee.

And one Adams appointee resigned before the vote was taken — protesting that the fix had been in on the proposal since Mamdani’s election.

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The mayor had built the board deliberately “to deliver a rent freeze,” now-former board member Christina Smyth wrote in a resignation letter, according to the New York Post.

“Everything else has been theater,” she wrote, according to the newspaper. “The hearings, the reports, the public comment, the data. None of it was ever going to change the result.”

Mamdani, however, insists that the board is independent.

It must be purely as a result of its “fact finding” that it delivered what Mamdani called a “historic victory for New York City tenants.”

“After reviewing the data and hearing from New Yorkers across the city, the independent RGB has delivered a freeze on one-year leases, and the first-ever freeze on two-year leases in our city’s history,” Mamdani said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“This is the relief that working people across our city deserve,” he added.

Mamdani was right about one thing: The decision was “historic.” According to the New York Post, the board has frozen rent only three times before, all under the dismal Democratic rule of former Mayor Bill de Blasio. But even then, it only froze them for one-year periods, not two.

(Being more foolish than Bill de Blasio is not an easy task, but Mamdani seems set on achieving it in spades. Maybe he’s planning to follow de Blasio’s example of a failed presidential run after he fails in New York.)

It’s also a statement of defiance against the forces of a market economy — and reality itself.

According to figures cited by Reuters, the average rent in a rent-controlled unit in the city is $1,559 per month. The average rent in a non-controlled unit is $3,950.

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, a report by the Rent Guidelines Board itself found that owners of properties with rent-controlled units are facing cost increases of 10.5 percent in insurance, 11 percent in fuel, and 6 percent in maintenance costs.

Much as it might surprise leftists, that money is going to have to come from somewhere. That means that rents in non-controlled units — already averaging 2.5 times as high as controlled units — are likely to rise more. If Mamdani supporters in New York who aren’t lucky enough to be in rent-controlled apartments think affordability is a problem now, they only have to wait a few months to see how this plays out on future leases.

And as for those who are in the rent-controlled units? Costs that can be deferred or avoided will be — which means that building maintenance and repairs on properties with rent-controlled units won’t be a top priority of their owners.

With landlords unwilling to shell out big bucks that they won’t be able to recoup, investment in keeping up or improving current buildings is going to be slack — and those lucky rent-freeze occupants might be learning to be careful what they wish for.

Trump put his finger on the situation during a speech Thursday shortly after the Rent Guidelines Board vote:

Trump on Mamdani Rent Freeze: What the mayor doesn’t say is that these buildings will soon turn into ghettos and slums, and that everybody will continue leaving New York. And as this spreads throughout the country very much like an uncontrollable form of cancer. The country… pic.twitter.com/EJccGtPfPC — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2026

“What the mayor doesn’t say is that these buildings will soon turn into ghettoes and slums and everybody will continue leaving New York,” Trump said at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington.

“And as this spreads throughout the country, very much like an uncontrollable form of cancer, the country itself will be taken down. And we’ll be Third World. Strictly Third World. It’s happened many times before to very big and very powerful countries.

“But it’s not going to happen to the United States of America.”

It won’t, if Americans understand what they’re about to see — and an establishment media is even halfway honest about what it reports.

Mamdani’s “warmth of collectivism” schtick is giving Americans a real-time view of the socialism that’s increasingly coming to dominate the Democratic Party.

The top-down tyranny that engineered Thursday’s decision in New York and the utter detachment from reality that it represents are pretty much the socialist playbook for failure in a nutshell. Mamdani decreed the rent freeze on the campaign trail with the same confidence in authoritarian rule that the old Soviet Union used to compile its Five-Year Plans.

The board delivered its part with the predictability of Soviet apparatchiks.

And now, the rest of the country will get to see the results play out over the rest of Mamdani’s time in office. (A single term should be more than enough.)

It took the Soviets 70 years to find out the real price of a free lunch — when it ended up costing them their entire country.

In the U.S., it might just cost the future of New York City.

If it wakes the rest of the country up, it will be a bargain.

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