Mamdani's Socialists Sweep Primaries - Started Org for 'Total Eradication of Western Civilization,' Demand World Without Prisons, Called America 'Disgrace'

Among the far-left Democrats who won congressional primaries in New York City Tuesday is one who has made no secret of her hatred for Israel.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a darling of the rabid pro-Palestinian left, narrowly defeated Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a five-term incumbent. In deep-blue New York City, winning the Democratic primary is usually tantamount to winning the general election.

Left-wing former city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Assembly member Claire Valdez easily disposed of their centrist opponents, according to the New York Post. All ran with the strong support of far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Valdez and Avila Chevalier are members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Avila Chevalier wants to abolish prisons, legalize prostitution and drug use, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and end any U.S. military support to Israel. She also called the U.S. “a f***ing disgrace,” according to the New York Post.

Congratulations, constituents of NY-13. Your next congresswoman is the founder of an organization that calls for death to America and the “total eradication of Western civilization.” Great choice. pic.twitter.com/BxW5GF0r7u — Columbia Jewish & Israeli Students ✡️🇮🇱 (@CUJewsIsraelis) June 24, 2026

Her candidacy was also a struggle for control of the New York City Democratic apparatus between Mamdani and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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“His two thumbs up for her are two middle fingers to Hakeem Jeffries,” one high-ranking Democrat said, referring to Mamdani.

“The mayor will come to rue the day where he meddled with the makeup of the federal delegation instead of running the city and shaping the political makeup there. He can’t do both.”

An X post by Columbia Jewish and Israeli students wrote, “Congratulations, constituents of NY-13. Your next congresswoman is the founder of an organization that calls for death to America and the ‘total eradication of Western civilization.’ Great choice.”

The post referred to an anti-Israel organization founded at Columbia.

Avila Chevalier has questioned whether Israel has a right to exist, according to CNN.

Although Avila Chevalier sought to cleanse her social media, CNN noted that in 2021, she posted online that “A world without borders—just like a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward.”

She also posted that year that “all deportation is wrong.”

In 2020, she wrote that defunding the police “means ending policing full stop. Period. No more police at all ever.”

The Post noted that in 2019, she posted online, “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”

The Post noted that her social media slams major Democratic figures.

“I have no nuance to add. F*** Kamala Harris,” she wrote, while at one point slamming Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, writing, “I’m no fan of Bernie’s liberal Zionism to be clear.”

At various times, Avila Chevalier called former President Joe Biden a “rapist” and a “war criminal.”

As noted by the New York Post, Valdez and Linder both included anti-Israel rhetoric as a campaign theme.

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