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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, attend his ceremonial inauguration as mayor at City Hall by Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York City.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, attend his ceremonial inauguration as mayor at City Hall by Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)

Mamdani's Wife Deletes X Account After Disturbing Posts Supporting Terror, Using Racial Slurs Resurface

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2026 at 10:55am
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The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has deleted at least some of her social media accounts after her online support of terrorists was revealed.

Rama Duwaji deleted her X account on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Duwaji’s Tumblr account, which was also deleted, included a 2017 photo of Leila Khaled of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who participated in two airplane hijackings in 1969 and 1970, per a report from the New York Post.

“If it does good for my cause, I’ll be happy to accept death,” the caption said.

A 2015 post praised terrorist Shadia Abu Ghazaleh who participated in bombing an Israeli bus.

Duwaji also slammed American service members in 2015.

“American soldiers fightin in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone’s freedom,” she said.

Duwaji claimed they are “mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians” for the sake of “American hegemony.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, as Hamas was killing Israeli civilians, she gave atrocity footage of Hamas terrorists a like on Instagram, and in February 2024, she gave a like to a claim that a media account of sexual violence in the Oct. 7 attack was fake.

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“You can’t delete evil,” columnist Andrea Peyser wrote in the New York Post.

“The first lady of New York’s miserable fealty to violent antisemites goes hand-in-glove with that of the man elected to represent the people of the biggest and greatest American city containing the world’s biggest Jewish population outside of Israel,” she wrote.

“If Mamdani wants to be mayor for all New Yorkers, and his wife the first lady for all New Yorkers, it will take more than deleting two social-media accounts.”

“It will take an apology, and honesty,” she wrote.

The New York Post reported that Duwaji’s Instagram account is still active.

The outlet reported that in 2015, Duwaji wrote that Tel Aviv “shouldn’t exist in the first place,” calling its citizens “occupiers.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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