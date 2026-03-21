Mamdani's Wife Deletes X Account After Disturbing Posts Supporting Terror, Using Racial Slurs Resurface

The wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has deleted at least some of her social media accounts after her online support of terrorists was revealed.

Rama Duwaji deleted her X account on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Duwaji’s Tumblr account, which was also deleted, included a 2017 photo of Leila Khaled of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, who participated in two airplane hijackings in 1969 and 1970, per a report from the New York Post.

“If it does good for my cause, I’ll be happy to accept death,” the caption said.

NYC Zohran Mandami and his wife Rama Duwaji want all the benefits of her being a *public person* when it comes to being her husband’s campaign advisor and posing on fancy magazine covers. But when it comes to Rama Mamdani’s explicit support for the genocidal antisemitism of… https://t.co/qnsUnLpG8T — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) March 11, 2026

A 2015 post praised terrorist Shadia Abu Ghazaleh who participated in bombing an Israeli bus.

Duwaji also slammed American service members in 2015.

“American soldiers fightin in imperialist wars are not brave nor are they fighting for anyone’s freedom,” she said.

Duwaji claimed they are “mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians” for the sake of “American hegemony.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, as Hamas was killing Israeli civilians, she gave atrocity footage of Hamas terrorists a like on Instagram, and in February 2024, she gave a like to a claim that a media account of sexual violence in the Oct. 7 attack was fake.

🚨 EXPLOSIVE: Mamdani’s wife is not only a rabid anti-Semite Islamic fanatic, but she’s also homophobic, and uses the “N” word. Oh, and she also volunteered to be a suicide bomber “If it does good for my cause, I’ll be happy to accept death.”@NYCMayor comment? Happy Ramadan! pic.twitter.com/IMxpSrytWP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 19, 2026

“You can’t delete evil,” columnist Andrea Peyser wrote in the New York Post.

“The first lady of New York’s miserable fealty to violent antisemites goes hand-in-glove with that of the man elected to represent the people of the biggest and greatest American city containing the world’s biggest Jewish population outside of Israel,” she wrote.

“If Mamdani wants to be mayor for all New Yorkers, and his wife the first lady for all New Yorkers, it will take more than deleting two social-media accounts.”

🚨 BUSTED: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, PANICS after being caught using the n-word & g*y slurs, DELETES her X account! Where are the Democrats at to condemn & cancel her? I thought they hated this sort of thing? Zohran Mamdani must resign. pic.twitter.com/5GGqZrWpNQ — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) March 20, 2026

“It will take an apology, and honesty,” she wrote.

The New York Post reported that Duwaji’s Instagram account is still active.

The outlet reported that in 2015, Duwaji wrote that Tel Aviv “shouldn’t exist in the first place,” calling its citizens “occupiers.”

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