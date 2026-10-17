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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, pose for photos after a press conference during moving day at Gracie Mansion on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, pose for photos after a press conference during moving day at Gracie Mansion on Jan. 12, 2026, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Mamdani's Wife Paints Portrait of Her 'Inspiration': He Called Mass-Murdering Islamic Terrorists 'Great Heroes'

 By Michael Austin  October 17, 2026 at 3:45am
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Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani, painted a portrait of Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian who praised the Oct. 7 terrorists that attacked Israel as “great heroes.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Oct. 12 that Duwaji said in an April 2024 video that she would be painting Mansour, who died in August of this year.

“Hi, I’m Rama, a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, and today I’m going to be animating a portrait of Sliman Mansour, who is a painter and sculptor that’s inspired the work that I do,” she said in the video.

Duwaji also said that “Sliman is an artist of the Intifada.”

The Washington Free Beacon noted that the second intifada, which occurred in the early 2000s, was marked by thousands of anti-Israel terror attacks, including suicide bombings.


More than 1,000 Israelis died in those attacks.

The Washington Free Beacon said that Mansour not only commended the Hamas terrorists, but also insisted that “The Diary of Anne Frank” was a forgery.

In a 2016 post, Mansour claimed that “the diaries ‘I am Frank’ that they made the world famous finally turned out to be the invention of an American Jewish writer.”

Do you believe public figures should be held accountable for praising controversial figures like Sliman Mansour?

Mansour liked a comment on the post which said, “Look at how the Jewish mind works: setting up, cheating, making profits, and the strange thing is that the world believes the lies and considers them a truthful history, while in reality, it is a forgery, a fantasy, and a deception in order to achieve the goal: material, more money, and control.”


Beyond denying the authenticity of Anne Frank’s diary, Mansour shared a portrait by Adolf Hitler in 2015, claiming the dictator was a “technically proficient artist.”

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Duwaji has been criticized numerous times for her support of Palestinian causes on social media — especially her insistence that the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 were justified.

She even liked a post describing the sexual violence against Israelis as a “mass rape hoax.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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