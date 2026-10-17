Mamdani's Wife Paints Portrait of Her 'Inspiration': He Called Mass-Murdering Islamic Terrorists 'Great Heroes'

Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani, painted a portrait of Sliman Mansour, a Palestinian who praised the Oct. 7 terrorists that attacked Israel as “great heroes.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Oct. 12 that Duwaji said in an April 2024 video that she would be painting Mansour, who died in August of this year.

“Hi, I’m Rama, a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, and today I’m going to be animating a portrait of Sliman Mansour, who is a painter and sculptor that’s inspired the work that I do,” she said in the video.

Duwaji also said that “Sliman is an artist of the Intifada.”

The Washington Free Beacon noted that the second intifada, which occurred in the early 2000s, was marked by thousands of anti-Israel terror attacks, including suicide bombings.

NEW FROM ME NYC first lady Rama Duwaji calls Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour her “inspiration” Mansour, a violent, Jew-hating crank, called Anne Frank’s diary a Jewish forgery, shared Hitler’s art, hailed Hamas leaders as “great heroes,” celebrated Oct. 7, let Hamas use his work as propaganda, posted tributes when Haniyeh and Nasrallah were killed, and admitted taking part in Palestinian terrorism https://t.co/9M2Wyofwto — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 12, 2026



More than 1,000 Israelis died in those attacks.

The Washington Free Beacon said that Mansour not only commended the Hamas terrorists, but also insisted that “The Diary of Anne Frank” was a forgery.

In a 2016 post, Mansour claimed that “the diaries ‘I am Frank’ that they made the world famous finally turned out to be the invention of an American Jewish writer.”

Do you believe public figures should be held accountable for praising controversial figures like Sliman Mansour? Yes, absolutely No, everyone has their opinions It depends on the context Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 91% (29 votes) No, everyone has their opinions 3% (1 vote) It depends on the context 6% (2 votes)

Mansour liked a comment on the post which said, “Look at how the Jewish mind works: setting up, cheating, making profits, and the strange thing is that the world believes the lies and considers them a truthful history, while in reality, it is a forgery, a fantasy, and a deception in order to achieve the goal: material, more money, and control.”

JUST IN: A 2024 video has resurfaced of Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, creating a tribute portrait of “Palestinian” artist Sliman Mansour. She called him “an artist of the Intifada” and says he inspired the work she does! Mansour is a Hamas propagandist who praised its leaders as “great heroes,” openly celebrated the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, and has claimed that The Diary of Anne Frank is a Jewish forgery. Isn’t that lovely? This is who is living in Gracie Mansion. — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) October 14, 2026



Beyond denying the authenticity of Anne Frank’s diary, Mansour shared a portrait by Adolf Hitler in 2015, claiming the dictator was a “technically proficient artist.”

Duwaji has been criticized numerous times for her support of Palestinian causes on social media — especially her insistence that the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 were justified.

She even liked a post describing the sexual violence against Israelis as a “mass rape hoax.”

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