A 76-year-old Florida man used his trusty firearm to save his 74-year-old wife while she was being attacked during a violent home invasion.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Robert Jackson, 51, broke into the North Redington Beach home of John and Sarah Treadwell after smashing their window with a large rock, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Once inside, the suspect saw Sherry Treadwell and proceeded to assault her.

“Sherry’s husband, 76-year-old John Treadwell, heard her scream his name in distress and saw her struggling with Jackson,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Fearing for his and his wife’s safety, John retrieved his firearm and shot Jackson once in the right shoulder. Jackson fled the residence and then attempted to break into another nearby residence unsuccessfully.”

When the suspect’s second burglary attempt failed, he ran down the street and was quickly arrested after both sets of homeowners called the police, according to the release.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He has since been charged with burglary with battery and attempted residential burglary.

Neighbors said Jackson appeared to be high on drugs and was unable to gain entry to the second home because of its hurricane-proof windows.

“They couldn’t calm him down. He was crazy on drugs and with the pain from his shoulder,” resident John Paul McCarthy told WTVT-TV in Tampa. “They got him in an ambulance and took him away.”

He added, “In 55 years here, I don’t know of any crime because you’ve got to be stupid to break in here — you’re on a cul-de-sac — you can’t get away.”

This incident is reminiscent of a home invasion that occurred five months ago in California, where a 74-year-old woman defended herself with a firearm after two gun-toting thugs broke into her house.

Similarly, in May 2022, two gunmen who invaded a house in Alabama were stopped by the armed homeowner, who was shot multiple times during the burglary.

These chilling incidents spotlight how the Second Amendment enables people to defend themselves against violent criminals who could have killed them.

Ironically, Democrats are rabidly pushing for more “gun control” amid a terrifying nationwide crime wave unleashed by their reckless demonization of police and soft-on-crime policies.

All this does is restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans, since criminals don’t follow the law anyway and always manage to get their hands on a gun.

Want proof? Just look at the murders that occur every weekend in the Democrat-run city of Chicago, which has strict gun control laws.

19 shot. 3 dead. One holiday weekend. Democrat-run Chicago. https://t.co/Opclxe0V2G — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 26, 2023

As we approach another presidential election, the United States is unstable and divided against the backdrop of crippling inflation, daily border invasions and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

NEW: Lukeville, AZ right now. Only 2 Border Patrol agents here to move this mass of hundreds of illegal immigrants from around the world to a processing area. We continue to see enormous numbers of men from Africa who tell us they are going to sanctuary cities around the US. pic.twitter.com/zTSVLJFTGp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2023

Amid ominous warnings that a “black swan event” could rock the nation in 2024, it’s more important than ever for Americans to stay vigilant in order to be safe.

Eroding our Second Amendment right to self-defense is a step in the wrong direction.

