Parler Share
News
Police said Michael Clark, 79, was arrested on charges of indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution.
Police said Michael Clark, 79, was arrested on charges of indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. (Texarkana Texas Police Department / Facebook screen shot)

Man, 79, Arrested on Child Sex Crime Charge After Quick-Thinking Whataburger Workers Take Action

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2023 at 11:30am
Parler Share

Police in Texarkana, Texas, responded after fast-food restaurant employees acted on the adage, “if you see something, say something.”

They are glad they did, and as a result, 79-year-old Michael Clark was charged with indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution, according to KFVS-TV.

Texarkana police posted on Facebook the saga of the quick-thinking workers who ruined whatever might have been planned on a day when a suspected child abuser met his match.



“We got a 911 call from the employees at the Whataburger on New Boston Road a little before noon on Tuesday. They told us that a juvenile girl and an older man were there eating together and something didn’t seem right about the situation,” the post said.

Trending:
After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS

“As we started trying to figure out what was going on, it became increasingly obvious that their instincts were spot on,” the post said.

“Turns out that the two barely knew each other,” the post said.

But the two had a brief but dark history, according to the report.

Police said the girl, who was 13, told them that Clark “offered her money in exchange for sexual favors that day and had inappropriately touched her during a previous encounter a few weeks before.”

If found guilty, should he spend the rest of his life behind bars?

“He picked up the girl in his truck as she walked down the street just before they went to the Whataburger that morning,” the post said.

After interviewing multiple parties, Clark was arrested.

The post said he was being held in the Bi-State Jail with bond set at $225,000.

Related:
Husband Arrested After Wife Makes Disturbing Discovery in Bathroom, Reports to Police

“This is just another example of why it’s so important to speak up if you notice something that doesn’t feel right,” Shawn Vaughn, a representative of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, said, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

“We’re thankful the Whataburger employees followed their instincts in this case and said something,” Vaughn said.

A poster using the name Ford LeDawn noted on the Texarkana police Facebook page that “At the end of the day these are GROWN MEN.  If you know that GROWN MEN are having “encounters” with a minor and you don’t step up…YOU’RE PART OF THE PROBLEM!!”

“Awesome job by whataburger employees! Thank you for speaking up!!” a poster using the name Lezli Pierce wrote. “Thank you to the cops that took this seriously, too. So grateful to know there are still some folks that will step up and speak up.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Dropping Hints They May Be Getting Back Together After Divorce, Says Expert
Staffer Departures Now Hitting Jill Biden as Top Aide Steps Down from Position: Report
Republicans Gain Historic Power After Louisiana Democrat Switches Parties
Husband Arrested After Wife Makes Disturbing Discovery in Bathroom, Reports to Police
Trump Seen for First Time in Public Since Announcing News of His Arrest
See more...

Conversation