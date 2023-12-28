Man, 85, Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Wife Over Pancake Dispute

What started as a dispute between an elderly D.C. couple over pancakes ended in death, authorities say.

Steven Schwartz, 85, of Washington is accused of killing his 81-year-old wife, Sharron, on Dec. 10, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release the following day.

Prosecutors said the pair got into an argument over his refusal to eat the pancakes she had prepared him.

According to the police release, authorities responded to a report of a stabbing and were unable to save the victim’s life after finding her with multiple stab wounds.

“On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing,” the department said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of an apartment with injuries.”

“A man was also located in the residence with self-inflicted injuries. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, where the woman died.”

After police investigated the incident, Schwartz was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Do you believe America is suffering from an elder care crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (13 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The victim and suspect were married,” the release said. “The victim has been identified as 81-year-old Sharron Hilda Schwartz, of Northwest, DC.”

Appearing in D.C. court via video on Dec. 14, Schwartz entered a plea of not guilty, according to WRC-TV in Washington.

He was consequently held without bond after the judge determined that there was probable cause the 85-year-old had committed the murder.

Pancakes.

An 85-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their D.C. apartment over what officials say was a dispute about pancakes she made.

Police say Steven Schwartz and 81-year-old Sharron Schwartz are married: @fox5dc https://t.co/TxRk5txQef — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) December 16, 2023

“In announcing the arrest, U.S. Attorney [Matthew M.] Graves commended the work of those investigating the case from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and Assistant United States Attorney Nebiyu Feleke for his efforts in prosecuting this case,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District for Colombia said in a Dec. 14 news release.

“Defendant Did Not Want to Eat the Pancakes She Made and Stabbed Her in the Back,” the release said.

No further details were provided about the couple’s marriage or the lead-up to the incident.

Schwartz’s preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.