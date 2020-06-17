The man arrested after a 92-year-old woman was attacked on a Manhattan street last week had at least 100 previous arrests, according to news reports.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Rashid Brimmage, 31, who was charged with assault in connection with the case, according to the New York Post.

Thanks to the outstanding work of @NYPDDetectives, @NYPD25Pct officers, & the help of the community, this suspect has been apprehended. https://t.co/bJlgTL3Tja — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 16, 2020

The attack, which was captured on video, took place on Third Avenue near East 16th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A woman walking down the street with a pushcart was suddenly hit in the head by a passing man and knocked to the sidewalk.

The man kept walking, sneaking one look back at the victim.

Unnamed New York City Police Department sources told the Post that police recognized Brimmage from previous encounters.

Sources said Brimmage has been arrested 103 times since 2005 for what the Post called “petty crimes and sex offenses.”

Brimmage was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2012 and was arrested twice in 2014 on sex-related charges, sources told the newspaper.

He is listed on the New York state sex offender registry for “persistent sexual abuse” and for the “forcible touching” of “other person’s sexual/intimate parts.” Brimmage, who is listed as a level two sex offender, is also described on the registry as homeless.

Brimmage had been released without bail after facing several chargers earlier this year.

On Feb. 17, he faced a misdemeanor assault and harassment charge, and was released without bail, according to the Post.

Brimmage was also released without bail after a March 5 charge of trespassing and March 9 charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and attempted assault, the paper reported.

An anonymous senior law enforcement official told WNBC-TV that Brimmage was what’s known as “an NYPD co-response client, which means police have responded with social workers when dealing with him.”

“Brimmage has an extensive history of being emotionally disturbed in police encounters as well,” the source said.

WNBC reported a slightly different version of Brimmage’s recent alleged criminal activity than did the Post, saying Brimmage had three assault-related charges against him and is also a suspect in a Feb. 19 grand larceny.

Some noted that New York state’s so-called bail reform that permits certain offenders to be released after being charged allows individuals with multiple charges facing them to be walking the streets instead of sitting in a jail cell:

Rashid Brimmage has been arrested over 100 times, is a level 2 sex offender, and this is his 4th assault since February. He gets to freely walk the streets and push over 92 year old women thanks to NYs bail reform. https://t.co/l21mR47i1z — Marc Procopio (@Brocopio26) June 16, 2020

Rashid Brimmage pushed a 92-year-old woman down on the streets of Manhattan Brimmage has ONE HUNDRED prior arrests—why was he out on the streets in the first place? While Bill De Blasio is busy locking down Jewish parks, he’s letting thugs like this run free Disgraceful. RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 16, 2020

Brimmage is also a transit sex crime recidivist, WNBC-TV reported.

