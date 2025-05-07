Man Accused of Drunk Driving Death Confirmed as Illegal - Democrat Behind His Release

An illegal immigrant charged in connection with a 2024 fatal accident is free, even though officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement tried to take him into their custody.

German Adriano Llangari Inga was charged Friday in connection with two crashes — one of them involving a fatality — moments apart in Minneapolis Aug. 3, 2024, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Llangari Inga was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

Police said he had just fled the scene of another accident in which he rear-ended another car when Llangari Inga crossed a double yellow center line and hit another car head-on. That crash killed Victoria Eileen Harwell, 31, of Minneapolis. Harwell’s sister and 14-year-old daughter were injured.

A representative of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Llangari Inga, of Ecuador, was illegally in the U.S. at the time of the crashes, according to Alpha News.

Llangari Inga was arrested after the crash, but was released from jail a few days later, despite a detainer placed on him, an ICE spokesman told Alpha News.

A detainer requires a police agency to hold an offender for ICE instead of releasing the accused criminal.

He was still at large last week, so he had to be charged by warrant, according to the Star-Tribune.

“The Hennepin County Jail did not honor the detainer and released Llangari without notification to ICE Aug. 6, 2024, and he remains at large,” an ICE representative said.

Should any illegal immigrants have the opportunity to live in the U.S. without being deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (72 Votes) No: 98% (3331 Votes)

“Llangari initially entered the United States in June 2016, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued an order of expedited removal and placed into removal proceedings,” the ICE representative said.

Minnesota is a sanctuary state, a policy supported by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, which means it does not honor ICE detainers.

🚨 WANTED – Hennepin County, MN: Illegal alien German Adriano Llangari Inga is charged for a 2024 DUI crash that killed Victoria Eileen Harwell and injured her sister and daughter. Despite a detainer, he was released last year and now has a warrant. pic.twitter.com/67IFeVMGsk pic.twitter.com/wnifjn2x9S — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) May 7, 2025

In a statement to Alpha News, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, explained, ““As per guidance from the MN Attorney General’s Office, HCSO cannot lawfully hold individuals in custody based solely on an administrative detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“If a judicially-signed warrant is presented to HCSO, ICE will be notified when it becomes the holding agency.

“In the absence of such a warrant, individuals must be released once all criminal charges or holds have been resolved. HCSO is committed to working with federal and local partners and honoring the constitutional rights of all individuals.”

Ballotpedia lists Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as a Democrat.

Victoria Harwell was black, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

According to court documents, Llangari Inga was given a breath test after the crash that showed a blood alcohol content of .172. A blood test taken two-and-a-half hours after the crash revealed a blood alcohol content of .141.

According to the criminal complaint against Llangari Inga, officers who interacted with him smelled “a strong odor of alcohol” and reported his eyes appeared “glazed over and watery.”

BREAKING: ICE confirms that it placed a detainer on the drunk driver in this crash that killed a woman in Minneapolis last year. Hennepin County did not honor the detainer. Full statement: “U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on German Llangari Inga,… https://t.co/fNUJgG8cWz — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) May 6, 2025

The criminal complaint said Llangari Inga “did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance.”

He did, however, have three open beer bottles in his vehicle.

Authorities said the criminal vehicular operation charge stemmed from the hit-and-run crash that preceded the fatal crash.

In that accident, the driver of the other car suffered neck pain after his vehicle was rear-ended while stopped and waiting to turn left.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.