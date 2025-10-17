Share
News

Man Accused of Participating in Hamas' Oct. 7 Attack Detained in Louisiana

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2025 at 10:39am
Share

A man living in Louisiana has been arrested on charges that he joined in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, 33, was charged with fighting alongside Hamas in the massacre that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, according to The New York Times.

A complaint filed by the FBI said al-Muhtadi faces charges that include providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud.

The document said al-Muhtadi was a member of the Domestic Front of the Liberation of Palestine, which has been designated as a terrorist group.

The complaint said that the resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, had been a top member of the group. It included photos of al-Muhtadi wearing clothing similar to that worn by members of Hamas and its allies.

The complaint noted that not long after Hamas opened its attack on Israel, al-Muhtadi received a social media message that read, “I see war.”

“Hell opened its gates. It is very chaotic and there will be no end, this time. It will end in a good way,” the individual texted to al-Muhtadi, who is accused of taking his fighters into Israel.

Is Trump making the US more secure?

The complaint said al-Muhtadi’s messages that day included instructions to one man to “get ready” and that “the borders are open.” Another man was told to “bring the rifles.”

The complaint said al-Muhtadi’s phone was located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of the attack. The kibbutz lost at least 60 dead that day.

After the attack, al-Muhtadi entered the United States, with the complaint saying he entered in September 2024. He moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Lafayette in May, the complaint said.

“As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status,” the complaint said.

A photo of him that he posted on social media while living in Tulsa showed him with a Glock pistol while gathered with his children.

Related:
Breaking: Trump Warns Hamas to Stop Murdering Gazans - 'We Will Have No Choice But ... to Kill Them'

According to the complaint, in September 2024, he was alerted that he might be under surveillance.

The complaint said al-Muhtadi said that because he was in the United States, he could post anything he wanted online.

The complaint added that al-Muhtadi had a long history of support for terrorist activities.

Although the complaint charged al-Muhtadi with participating in the attack, there are no charges that he directly killed anyone.

“After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a Department of Justice news release.

“While nothing can fully heal the scars left by Hamas’s brutal attack, this Department’s Joint Task Force October 7 is dedicated to finding and prosecuting those responsible for that horrific day, including the murder of dozens of American citizens. We will continue to stand by Jewish Americans and Jewish people around the world against anti-Semitism and terrorism in all its forms,” Bondi said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Tragic: St. Louis Boy Playing Video Games in His Room Killed by Stray Bullet After Neighborhood Thugs Get in Shootout
Iowa Dem's Senate Campaign Implodes Over Her Hiring of Illegal Alien with a Rap Sheet for Top School Job
Markwayne Mullin Sounds Alarm Ahead of Left's 'No Kings' Rallies This Weekend: 'Their Rallies Get Very Violent'
Dem Senate Candidate Who Smeared White Voters Also Advised Reddit Socialists on Rifles to Use Against 'Fascism'
Man Accused of Participating in Hamas' Oct. 7 Attack Detained in Louisiana
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation