Man Accused of Participating in Hamas' Oct. 7 Attack Detained in Louisiana

A man living in Louisiana has been arrested on charges that he joined in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians.

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, 33, was charged with fighting alongside Hamas in the massacre that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, according to The New York Times.

A complaint filed by the FBI said al-Muhtadi faces charges that include providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and visa fraud.

The document said al-Muhtadi was a member of the Domestic Front of the Liberation of Palestine, which has been designated as a terrorist group.

BREAKING: Man arrested by the FBI in Louisiana for participating in the October 7 massacre Mahmoud Amin Ya-qub Al-Muhtadi is accused of being a member of the DFLP terrorist organization’s military wing and invading Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023. He reportedly entered the… pic.twitter.com/y9alZKiNF0 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2025

The complaint said that the resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, had been a top member of the group. It included photos of al-Muhtadi wearing clothing similar to that worn by members of Hamas and its allies.

The complaint noted that not long after Hamas opened its attack on Israel, al-Muhtadi received a social media message that read, “I see war.”

“Hell opened its gates. It is very chaotic and there will be no end, this time. It will end in a good way,” the individual texted to al-Muhtadi, who is accused of taking his fighters into Israel.

The complaint said al-Muhtadi’s messages that day included instructions to one man to “get ready” and that “the borders are open.” Another man was told to “bring the rifles.”

The complaint said al-Muhtadi’s phone was located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the morning of the attack. The kibbutz lost at least 60 dead that day.

After the attack, al-Muhtadi entered the United States, with the complaint saying he entered in September 2024. He moved from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Lafayette in May, the complaint said.

“As a result of that false application, Al-Muhtadi was able to obtain permission to travel to the United States and obtain Legal Permanent Resident status,” the complaint said.

A photo of him that he posted on social media while living in Tulsa showed him with a Glock pistol while gathered with his children.

According to the complaint, in September 2024, he was alerted that he might be under surveillance.

The complaint said al-Muhtadi said that because he was in the United States, he could post anything he wanted online.

The complaint added that al-Muhtadi had a long history of support for terrorist activities.

Although the complaint charged al-Muhtadi with participating in the attack, there are no charges that he directly killed anyone.

“After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a Department of Justice news release.

“While nothing can fully heal the scars left by Hamas’s brutal attack, this Department’s Joint Task Force October 7 is dedicated to finding and prosecuting those responsible for that horrific day, including the murder of dozens of American citizens. We will continue to stand by Jewish Americans and Jewish people around the world against anti-Semitism and terrorism in all its forms,” Bondi said.

