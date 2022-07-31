A man who allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old Asian man earlier this month met his match in a California martial arts center.

According to KXTV, 30-year-old Omari Garland of Faifield, California, allegedly assaulted an elderly man on July 7. Police said he eventually robbed the man at gunpoint and stole his cell phone.

In a video captured by a Ring doorbell camera at the victim’s house, he can be seen unlocking the door and trying to enter his house.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Omari garland the man who pistol whipped a senior citizen at his own front door and robbed him in Fairfield is not as tough as he appears in his video at a local gym where he picks on the smallest person there and then asks for a timeout for himself. pic.twitter.com/p6RV7L2XvA — Vallejo Crime and Safety (@VallejoCrime) July 29, 2022



A masked man ran up behind him and insisted he “take it out of your pockets.”

As the victim screamed for help, the suspect, identified as Garland, hit him multiple times in the head with the butt of his pistol. He took what police said was a cell phone from the victim and ran off.

Police were able to locate Garland and arrest him, and he was charged with felony robbery. Officers also recovered the victim’s phone, KXTV reported.

According to the Daily Republic, Garland posted his $45,000 bail on July 8, and his initial court appearance for early arraignment was set for Aug. 5.

Did Garland deserve this fate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (191 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This fact is important because it means Garland was walking free on Friday when a California martial arts gym called Train 4 Life Center said he entered and signed a waiver to train with them.

In a post on Instagram, the gym said Garland threatened a “much smaller man” and said, “I’ll beat you down.”

The gym said the man who was threatened was a coach, and he agreed to spar Garland for “spar week,” which takes place during the last week of the month.

“So, we let them spar and [Garland] quickly learned he messed with the wrong one, called Time-Out in the 1st round with 1:30 left on the clock…” the post said. “Gym justice served.”

In the video that accompanied the post, Garland can be seen calling timeout, at which point the person taking the video began to chastise him.

“You come into my gym, you call out the smallest guy in my gym, and now you want to call a time out?” he said. He demanded Garland leave the gym.

In the post, Train 4 Life gym said it found through an internal investigation that Garland was the same man accused of assaulting a 70-year-old man on July 7.

While the identity of the man in the video has not been independently verified, the gym said it had a signed waiver proving it was Garland.

“How does Omari Garland FREELY WALK INTO OUR TRAINING FACILITY A MONTH AFTER ASSAULTING AN ELDERLY ASIAN MAN AT GUNPOINT?!” the gym wrote. “Then threaten a much smaller asian man at our facility?!?! Unacceptable.”

Train 4 Life is absolutely correct that Garland had no business walking free after allegedly assaulting an elderly man. He was charged with felony robbery, and there is no reason he should be allowed to walk the streets after posting a relatively low bail.

If the man in the video truly was Garland, he appears to have gotten what he deserved. The smaller coach landed some strong punches on him, and the fact that he called timeout indicated he was certainly not dominating the fight.

Since the Democrat-run state government in California seems unable to hold criminals accountable, it is refreshing to see another citizen teach Garland a lesson in a legal way.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.