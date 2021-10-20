One sex crime didn’t result in much more than a slap on the wrist for this illegal immigrant.

And now, Fiston Ngoy, 35, is accused of raping a woman last week on a Philadelphia commuter train — as other passengers did nothing to stop it.

A report from Fox News after an investigation by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” revealed that Ngoy has been in the country illegally since 2015 when the student visa he used to enter the U.S. from the Congo was terminated.

Fox reported that Ngoy had “multiple arrests and two misdemeanor convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.”

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, is facing rape and several other charges. Investigators say the sexual attack happened while others were standing around on the train and “did nothing.” @MattPetrillo reportshttps://t.co/DnKjTMxNfO — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) October 15, 2021

In 2017, according to Fox, Ngoy pleaded guilty to sexual assault in Washington, D.C., and was sentenced to six months in prison followed by 90 days probation.

Ngoy was put in immigration detention in January 2018, which meant he would have been deported.

But the system ground on in its inscrutable fashion and in March 2019, the Board of Immigration Appeals decided that a misdemeanor sex offense was not a “serious crime,” Fox reported.

Have the open borders activists made life in America unsafe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (575 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

The Board of Immigration Appeals then decided Ngoy could stay in the country as long as he reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement under an order of supervision.

He is now accused of raping a woman Wednesday night as other passengers either watched the attack or recorded it on their phones.

“He should have been deported. This should never have happened. He should not have been here. And the only reason he was is because he had a lot of people like him have been invited here and allowed to stay by the people who run the country, but who don’t ride the train,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in a commentary Tuesday night.

“So why aren’t the people who allowed him to remain here in jail themselves? They certainly should be,” Carlson said.

“So to recap, you can walk into our country at the invitation of our leaders at public expense. You can overstay your visa and in so doing, mock our laws. Then you can get busted for drugs and a sex crime, not deported, allowed to stay. And then you go on — probably inevitably at this point — to rape a woman on a train in full view of a crowd that does nothing to stop it,” he said.

Police said the crime was witnessed by multiple riders who did nothing.

“As many as 10 people actually saw some part of the attack on this rider,” said Thomas Nestel III, Transit Police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, according to the Daily Mail.

Nestel said authorities reviewed video surveillance cameras.

“We were watching to see if somebody put a phone up to their ear indicating they might be calling 911. Instead, what we saw was people holding their phone up as if they were recording or taking pictures,” he said.

The attack was reported by an off-duty SEPTA employee.

Ngoy was charged with rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, and other crimes, according to The New York Times.

He was being held at the Delaware County Jail on $180,000 bail, the Times reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.