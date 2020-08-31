A man was brutally stabbed simply because of the color of his skin, but there has been no media-fueled national outrage, nor has the attacker become a household name.

The reason is that the assault was allegedly perpetrated by Jayvon Hatchett, a 19-year-old black man who is now facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime for repeatedly stabbing a white AutoZone employee in Columbus, Georgia, on Tuesday, according to WRBL-TV.

The motive for the brutal attack? Police say Hatchett told investigators he “felt the need to find a white male to kill.”

“SHOCK: Jayvon Hatchett stabbed Auto Zone employee 7 times after ‘watching Facebook videos of police shootings,'” WLTZ-TV’s Robbie Watson wrote on Facebook as she shared photos of the young man in court.

“Hatchett smiles telling Detective he chose white man at random and stabbed him in the neck,” Watson wrote. “Victim’s critical and traumatized by attack according to court testimony.”

According to Watson’s full WLTZ-TV report, Hatchett allegedly entered the auto parts store and asked a white male employee for a thermostat, which the worker said the store didn’t have.

When the employee turned away, Hatchett ambushed the man and repeatedly stabbed him, according to police.

Police said the worker, who wasn’t identified, was in critical condition and was fortunate to have survived the savage assault.

The Columbus Police Department tracked Hatchett down after several tipsters identified him as the man seen entering and leaving the store on surveillance camera images the department released to the public, WTVY-TV reported.

According to police, when investigators showed up at his home near the crime scene, Hatchett admitted attacking the 51-year-old worker and gave officers the knife he used in the attack as well as the shirt he wore during the crime, which was in the backyard and partially burned.

Hatchett, who reportedly was involved in a separate crime in the area, was being held without bond.

The suspect might face additional penalties for a hate crime stemming from legislation Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in June.

“On the AutoZone stabbing case, my thoughts are that if the allegations are true, then [the] defendant should be charged with aggravated battery with a hate crime sentencing enhancement if convicted beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mark Jones, district attorney-elect for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, told WTVY.

“The Hate Crime Bill imposes a mandatory imprisonment term as a sentencing enhancement on offenders who commit unjustified acts of violence solely on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, or physical disability,” he added, qualifying his remarks by pointing out the incident is still under investigation.

“Our community must categorically reject unjustified violence, of any type, and we must use the law fully to that end,” Jones said. “A district attorney takes an oath to prosecute cases without fear, favor, or affection, and that’s what I intend to do come January 1, 2021 when I take the oath.”

The suspect’s motivation, coupled with the lack of national attention on this crime, speaks volumes about how the establishment media treat race and crime in America.

The attacker apparently was whipped into a murderous frenzy by the race-baiting coverage of recent police incidents, which lately have turned into a black and white issue — literally — as every death or injury of a black man in an encounter with law enforcement is considered unjustified and racially motivated.

Incidents such as the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks were immediately used to advance a narrative about rampant racially motivated police violence against innocent black victims despite any evidence that race was a factor at all. (Mostly, police violence appears to be directly proportional to the degree to which a suspect resists arrest.)

Just last week, Jacob Blake, a man who was wanted on a felony sexual assault charge and who was ignoring officers’ commands and reaching for a knife when he was shot seven times in the back, was portrayed as another victim of racist police, which set off NBA protests in his name and sparked riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who possibly killed two rioters in self-defense during the unrest in Kenosha, was portrayed by some in the media as a white supremacist out for blood without a shred of evidence other than his skin color.

Even if the media aren’t directly responsible for Hatchett’s alleged stabbing, they obviously don’t treat actual racist crimes with the same gravity as imagined ones when the aggressor is black and the victim white.

These narratives about racist police, meant to advance leftists’ causes and garner Democratic loyalty among minorities, have real-life consequences for people hearing them who might already be mentally unstable and have an ax to grind.

The left is putting people and especially police officers at risk while doing nothing for the minority communities it claims it wants to help.

Hatchett’s alleged violent reaction to the endless, incendiary narrative shows how irresponsible and dangerous it is for the establishment media to fan the flames of racial strife with their one-sided fake news.

Regardless of the color of the hand that commits it, racially motivated crime is abhorrent and ugly to all of those with the guts to confront it — even when it doesn’t fit their own narrative.

