Man Accused of Raping 6-Year-Old Booked with Face Beaten to a Pulp

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man has been arrested over accusations of vile sex crimes against a young child, and his mugshot shows his last few days haven’t been exactly peaceful.

Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old relative multiple times over the course of two years in Silver Spring.

A document acquired by Kevin Lewis of WJLA-TV in Washington describes the alleged assaults in sickening detail, including Hernandez-Nolasco’s threat to ground the young girl for “100 days” if she spoke up about horrific things she endured.

But Lewis also acquired a mugshot that shows Hernandez-Nolasco looking like he went a round with Mike Tyson before being booked.

NEW: 21yo Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco of Silver Spring, Md. is accused of raping a six-year-old girl. Cops say the Honduran native told the victim he’d ground her for “100 days” if she told anyone. Hernandez-Nolasco faces 155 years in prison. The source of his injuries is unknown. pic.twitter.com/puGK5XDIWf — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) September 16, 2019

TRENDING: Masked Robbers Who Shot First Are All Dead After Being Woefully Outgunned

Hernandez-Nolasco is facing 155 years in prison over a laundry list of charges, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

The cause of his injuries is unknown, but commenters on Lewis’ tweet have not hesitated to speculate.

Looks like homey ran into a southpaw — Feedingthemonkey (@Feedingdamonkey) September 17, 2019

I suspect he hit his head getting into the police car. — Not a Ruuski Bot! (@norusskihere) September 17, 2019

I can tell you what the source of his future injuries will be from. Federal inmates love pedophiles. — UNCBEARS83 (@uncbears83) September 17, 2019

The immigration status of Hernandez-Nolasco, a Honduran native, is unknown at this time.

RELATED: 'Inclusive' County Blames Conservatives After Eighth Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Alleged Sex Crime

Montgomery County has been in the national spotlight for its sanctuary policies, which have seemingly allowed sex crimes to flourish.

Did whoever give Hernandez-Nolasco his injuries go too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (13 Votes) 98% (760 Votes)

A Nigerian rideshare driver illegally living in the United States was arrested Aug. 31 after allegedly raping a woman in his car. In addition, separate sexual assaults on a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old and several other despicable crimes have made headlines.

The county claims it is not a sanctuary jurisdiction, but the facts simply don’t back that up.

Regardless of immigration status, Hernandez-Nolasco likely will have a rough time in a prison population that is known for being unforgiving of sexual crimes against children.

If found guilty, that black eye might be the first of many such injuries.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.