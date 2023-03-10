Parler Share
Man Who Admitted to Sex with 13-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead by Texas Cops After Pursuit

 By Richard Moorhead  March 10, 2023 at 1:42pm
A Texas man wanted on charges of sexual assault against a child is dead after a police chase.

George Alejandro, 54, was shot dead after a brief vehicular chase in Houston on Tuesday, according to KHOU-TV.

Alejandro had allegedly admitted to a Hitchcock Police Department investigator that he had contacted a 13-year-old girl on social media, later picking her up from a school and sexually assaulting her at a hotel.

Alejandro reportedly believed he was in an “online relationship” with the child.

An arrest warrant on a charge of sexual assault of a child was issued for Alejandro during the course of the investigation, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Investigators learned that the suspect was present in southeast Houston, spurring a pursuit in which the accused fled from officers in an “18-wheeler-type vehicle.”

The suspect ultimately stopped and allegedly raised a gun at officers in a business parking lot — a decision that ultimately led to the police officers shooting Alejandro.

The 54-year-old had reportedly expressed his intention to avoid capture in the fatal interaction.

“The suspect verbally made it clear he did not intend to go to jail,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said, according to the Galveston News.

Alejandro was given emergency medical aid, with the Houston Fire Department transporting him to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He later died at the medical facility.

None of the three officers who were involved in the pursuit were injured.

Two of the three officers fired at the suspect, according to a Hitchcock Police Department spokesman.

The Houston Police Department (a separate agency) stated that an officer-involved shooting had taken place on Mosley Road in a Tuesday tweet.

Two officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated, per department policy.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




