Man Arrested After Trump Supporters Are Attacked with Fireworks

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published November 16, 2020 at 8:47am
A man who allegedly threw fireworks at diners in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night after the “Million MAGA March” was arrested, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

Javien Michael Dawson, 26, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, the New York Post reported.

Counterprotesters to the march in support of President Donald Trump hurled various objects, including fireworks, at Trump supporters outside a P.J. Clarke’s near the White House, video shows.

Dawson “discharged a commercial grade firework at several victims at the listed location,” around 5:40 p.m., police said, according to the Post.

Dawson reportedly fled the scene before he was apprehended by officers, the Post reported.

At least 21 others were arrested Saturday night.

Six people were reportedly charged with weapons-related offenses, including four individuals who carried a firearm without a license or permit, according to the Post.

Two individuals were charged with assault on a police officer.

Multiple others were reportedly charged with theft, assault or disorderly conduct, according to the Post.

The District of Columbia Superior Court did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Kaylee Greenlee
