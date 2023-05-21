Man Allegedly Beat Grandma to Death with Hammer, Called Housekeeper to Clean It Up - But She Turned the Tables

A Florida man has been charged with murder after his grandmother was killed and his grandfather was severely beaten with a hammer.

Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over age 65, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The victim, whose name was not released, had an order of protection against Corrado, who had been released from prison last year.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in the release.

Man allegedly kills grandma with hammer, summons housekeeper to clean up https://t.co/6yC7kZn233 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 21, 2023

The crime was reported by a housekeeper whose name was not released who was summoned by Corrado saying there was a “real mess,” according to the Naples Daily News.

When the housekeeper asked about the elderly woman, Corrado replied, “She was gone,” an investigator wrote in the arrest affidavit against Corrado, as reported by Law and Crime.

The housekeeper said she was shown a blue tarp on a bedroom floor that appeared to have a body in it. She said she thought the person was breathing, according to the affidavit.

The housekeeper started to unwrap the tarp and found the female victim “inside the tarp with a plastic bag over her head.”

“When [the housekeeper] attempted to remove the bag from [the victim’s head], Corrado told her to stop and that she would get blood everywhere,” the document states.

“Corrado told her we need to put the body in the car and take it away from the home. Corrado also asked [the housekeeper] to help him disable the home’s security camera system,” the affidavit said.

When said police needed to be called, he told her, “I’ll go back to prison,” the affidavit said.

The Facebook release said the housekeeper said she needed cleaning supplies, but in fact drove away and summoned a passing sheriff’s deputy.

Man kills grandma with hammer then calls housekeeper to clean up ‘real mess’ https://t.co/JpuHKWWa4y pic.twitter.com/6Bi70yC16H — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) May 21, 2023



When they arrived, the elderly man was wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries. He was flown to a nearby trauma center.

A bloody hammer was found in the kitchen of the residence which had blood splattered on its walls and floors.

Corrado, who was also bloodstained, was found outside the residence. He was later arrested and jailed.

