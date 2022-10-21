Man Allegedly Opened Fire, Shot Woman Dead After She Beat Him in Basketball Game

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Dallas on Thursday and charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old woman who beat him at a basketball game earlier this month.

Cameron Hogg was charged with killing Asia Womack on Oct. 3, according to KDFW-TV.

Hogg has a criminal record that goes back several years, the station reported, with charges including robbery, family violence and aggravated assault.

UPDATE: A 31-year-old man was charged for the shooting death of Asia Womack. Her family members believe she was shot over a basketball game. https://t.co/a8ngVbuCpi — WFAA (@wfaa) October 20, 2022

Her family said Womack and Hogg were in a pickup basketball game at T.G. Terry Park during which emotions ran high and trash talk flowed freely, and she won.

Afterward, Womack and a friend were outside watching football when Hogg drove to their location, according to court documents, citing the testimony of the friend.

The witness said Womack rose to continue their argument but was shot twice in the chest before being shot two more times as she fell.

That witness later identified Hogg as the shooter in a photo lineup, KDFW reported, and the Dallas Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 11.

On 10/3/22 DPD was called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows when officers arrived they found Asia Womack, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. DFR responded and took Womack to an area hospital where she died. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) October 11, 2022

He was arrested Thursday and is being held in jail without bond.

Andrea Womack said she could not understand how a friend of her daughter’s could have done what Hogg is accused of doing, KDFW reported.

“He’d pull up to my house, pick her up. They’d ride together, eat food together, take his phone calls, give him money in jail, and you turn around and kill her?” she said.

“When I got that call, I was full of joy this morning. Hadn’t had joy in a while. But with him being captured, I am full of joy today,” she said.

“It was senseless for him to kill his friend over a basketball game. Even over words. Not the basketball game itself, but the words that were spoken after the game,” she said

“He took our joy,” she said.







Juanita Smith called her niece’s death “senseless,” according to KXAS-TV.

“I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game,” she said.

The Rev. John Delley, the pastor for the Womack family’s church, also said he could not understand the violence, according to KTVT-TV.

“This is so senseless … you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?”

