The eight-time jiu-jitsu world champion was murdered in cold blood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early Sunday.

Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento (known as Leandro Lo), 33, was attending a concert at Club Sirio, an exclusive club in South Paulo, when “a man he argued with” shot him in the head.

According to witnesses at the scene of the crime, the world champion pinned down the man, who was drunk, in a “typical martial arts armlock” to calm him down, MoreSports reported.

After Lo relented, the man pulled out a gun and shot the jiu-jitsu wrestler in the head.

According to authorities, the assailant is currently a fugitive and has been identified by the Sao Paulo military police.

Following the shooting, Lo was transferred to a hospital.

Within hours, the eight-time champion was declared brain dead.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jisu Sport Confederation (CBJJE) released a statement shortly following Lo’s demise.

“The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us materially,” the CBJJE statement read, according to MoreSports.

“We offer homage and reverence to the one who helped and inspires so many people to wear the kimono around the world.”

Various celebrities have since taken to Twitter to mourn Lo’s passing.

“The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo,” CBS and Showtime analyst Josh Thomson wrote on Twitter.

“My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend.”

“Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking,” MMA fighter Marc Goddard tweeted.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends,” commentator John Gooden wrote.

