Man Allegedly Seen Kneeling on Crying Toddler's Neck in 'BLM' Photo Is Arrested

An Ohio man has been arrested over a viral online photo which shows an adult with his knee over the neck of a crying toddler.

WHIO-TV reported Wednesday that 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson was arrested and booked in the Clark County Jail this week for violating his probation.

The photo, which outraged many, shows a man who police say is Jackson with his knee pushed into the back of a crying child’s neck.

That occurred as another person appeared to be restraining the child’s hands.

The original photo was captioned “Blm now mf,” which is an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The positioning of the child, meanwhile, suggests a reference to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after having a Minneapolis officer’s knee pushed into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The viral apparent pro-Black Lives Matter movement photo, which circulated on social media, quickly caught the attention of police.

“Two divisions of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation to determine the location of the incident and the identities of the individuals involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to WKEF-TV.

The 2-year-old in the photo was taken to the hospital.

But the sheriff’s office also said it was able to verify that the child was not harmed.

The child’s mother was not aware of the image until after it began circulating on social media and the investigation was underway, according to police.

“Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said it has submitted its case against him relating to the photo.

Prosecutors will “provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges” that Jackson will face, police said.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has not revealed what those charges might be.

