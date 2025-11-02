Share
News
This Getty stock image dated March 17, 2022 shows Lufthansa Airbus A319 (D-AILY) departing for Munich, Germany.
This Getty stock image dated March 17, 2022 shows Lufthansa Airbus A319 (D-AILY) departing for Munich, Germany. (Bradley Caslin / Getty Images)

Man Allegedly Stabs 2 Teens with a Fork Mid-Flight, Turns Out He's an Illegal Alien Living in Chicago

 By Ole Braatelien  November 2, 2025 at 7:00am
Share

An illegal immigrant from India is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two 17-year-olds on a flight leaving Chicago.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to a Monday news release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and could pay a $250,000 fine.

The incident happened Oct. 25, on a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Frankfurt, Germany.

“Minor A was sleeping lightly in a middle seat when he allegedly awoke to see Usiripalli standing over him,” the news release said.

Using a metal fork, Usiripalli reportedly stabbed the teen near his left clavicle.

“Usiripalli then allegedly lunged toward Minor B – who was seated to Minor A’s right in a middle seat in the center row of the aircraft – and struck Minor B in the back of his head with the fork. Minor B suffered a laceration to the rear of his head,” the release said.

The flight crew tried subduing Usiripalli, but he wasn’t finished.

“He allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger,” the release read.

Then he slapped a female passenger before trying to slap a flight crew member.

The flight diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was taken into custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office didn’t report the current status of the two injured teens.

Related:
Report: Seattle-Area Jail Hired Dozens of Guards Who Couldn't Pass Immigration Requirements - Most Still Illegally Employed

Lufthansa, however, said in a statement that “all passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and were rebooked on the next available flights,” ABC News reported.

According to the release, Usiripalli entered the U.S. on a student visa.

From 2022 to 2025 he studied at the Moody Theological Seminary in Chicago, according to the Associated Press.

He was enrolled in a master’s degree program and was taking biblical studies.

At the time of his arrest, however, he did not have lawful status in the U.S., according to the release.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Man Allegedly Stabs 2 Teens with a Fork Mid-Flight, Turns Out He's an Illegal Alien Living in Chicago
'History of Violence': Maryland Teen Sentenced to 80 Years After Ruthlessly Murdering Classmate in School
Husband Allegedly Used 'Cyanide-Like' Chemical to Murder Estranged Wife at her Long Island Home
Former University Employee Who Flipped Turning Point Table Arrested for 'Heinous' Threats Against Trump
Woman's Attempt to Kill a Cockroach Leads to Apartment Fire That Leaves a New Mother Dead: Police
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation