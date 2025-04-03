Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Gun Down ICE Not So Tough When Homeland Security Shows Up

The Department of Homeland Security decided to pay a visit to a man in McKinney, Texas, after he allegedly made threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Homeland Security Investigations Dallas posted to social media platform X on Wednesday that Robert King had been arrested for a series of social media posts.

HSI Dallas reported that King had stated his intentions to “open fire” if ICE agents were seen in his neighborhood.

The post included a picture of King in custody.

Robert King, a U.S. citizen was recently taken into custody in McKinney, Texas for making terroristic threats against ICE agents and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. King’s alarming social media posts included intentions to “open fire” if agents are seen in his neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/LyVf3M6ECe — HSI Dallas (@HSI_Dallas) April 2, 2025

KXAS-TV was told by DHS that King is a U.S. citizen.

He had also allegedly threatened harm against Noem and called her a Nazi.

Tarleton State Criminology professor Dr. Alex Del Carmen spoke to KXAS on the matter, telling the outlet, King’s posts probably aren’t the only incriminating aspect of his behavior as DHS probably uncovered information showing his intent to make good on those statements.

“If this particular charge or if this claim has been made by the Department of Homeland Security, you know what it basically alludes to is the fact that they must have evidence in place that shows that this person had not only verbal comments that were made against her and against DHS but rather that he had the ability and he had the intent of doing both,” Del Carmen said.

One DHS official told KXAS about the department’s position, as they take matters like this seriously.

“Like Secretary Noem said: If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Promises made, promises kept,” the official commented.

Does King believe he is some sort of freedom fighter standing up to tyranny?

ICE and DHS are working to remove some of the worst people imaginable from our country.

Illegal aliens exploited a lax border under the Biden administration, flooding the country in droves.

Some of these people went on to commit incredibly evil crimes, like murder and child rape.

Take 21-year-old Honduran David Hector Rivas-Sagastume of Georgia. He had been stopped at the southern border but released under the Biden administration in 2021.

In March, he was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 52-year-old Camilia Williams, a mother and grandmother.

He allegedly put her in a chokehold until she was dead.

This is who King fights for.

